Clayton's sister, Brandi, is still not a believer in his relationship with Anali despite the couple getting married. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC, Brandi doesn't hesitate to share her true feelings about Clayton and Anali's marriage, even suspecting that she may have another boyfriend back in Peru.

Anali moved from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton this season, but it wasn't without serious drama. Brandi doubted her intentions from the start, though she eventually came around and even threw Anali a raunchy bachelorette party -- which created its own problems between Anali and Clayton. Anali also kept her engagement to Clayton a secret from her father because he wouldn't approve, which obviously bothered Clayton and his family. In this clip, Brandi accuses Anali of having other secrets.

"The fact that she hid her relationship from her dad and she doesn't make any posts on social media," she says. "I just think it's odd, like, maybe she has a boyfriend in Peru or something that she doesn't want Clayton to find out about."

Anali is in disbelief over the comment, noting that she never wanted to move to the United States and that it was her initial idea to have Clayton move to Peru. She tears up as she says that because of his job, she had to sacrifice her family and leave her country. When fellow cast member Nikki bluntly asks Brandi if she's saying Clayton and Anali's relationship is fraudulent, Brandi doesn't exactly disagree.

"If someone was hiding me, I would say, what else are you hiding?" she asks.

Part two of the tell-all special airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

