90 Day Fiancé cast members Devin and Ashley shocked viewers on part one of the tell-all special that aired on Sunday with their significant weight loss. Ashley shared that she lost a staggering 101 pounds, and while Devin didn't discuss her weight loss on part one of the special, the change was obvious.

Ashley appeared first in the tell-all, looking incredible in an emerald green one-shoulder dress. She proudly told cameras that she "lost a bunch of weight."

"101 pounds to be exact," she said as she did a spin.

Earlier this month, Ashley posted on Instagram about staying motivated to go to the gym.

As for how she and Manuel were doing, Ashley said they were still experiencing ups and downs after getting married.

"Communication between Manuel and I has been hit or miss since the wedding," she said. "He's a hard man. I'm not the easiest woman. We're both kind of difficult people who fell in love and we're navigating it."

Later, her mother and sister appeared during the tell-all to emotionally share their concerns over Ashley and Manuel's marriage. Ashley's mom revealed that she would sometimes help them out financially, even going so far as to help send money to Manuel's family in Ecuador, which was an issue between Ashley and Manuel during this season. Manuel, for his part, said he never wanted to "be a bother" and explained why he was so critical of Ashley's spending habits like buying coffee when she has coffee at home and other such small luxuries. Manuel said he was used to struggling financially and Ashley's mom said she never thought about that perspective. Manuel's fellow cast members encouraged him to open up more to Ashley and her family, and they were all able to come to a better understanding at the end of the segment.

Backstage, Ashley's family said they felt better about Manuel. Meanwhile, Manuel clearly had affection for his mother-in-law. When cast member Rob -- who has a big issue getting along with his own mother-in-law -- commented that Manuel was lucky to have a family like Ashley's, Manuel responded, "How can you not love that lady? Tell me. She's a peach."

As for Devin, she will discuss her weight loss in part two of the tell-all, but in the preview, she acknowledged she lost a significant amount of weight. During this season of 90 Day Fiancé, her now-husband, Nick, caught heat for nicknaming her "Piggy" because he felt she was chubby. Devin and Nick, who hails from South Korea, got married during this season.

"She's skinny now, way skinnier but I still call her Piggy," Nick said defiantly during the tell-all.

When host Shaun Robinson asked Devin if her weight loss was influenced by Nick's nickname -- which her parents are not surprisingly still extremely bothered by -- she hesitated while Nick looked annoyed.

When they arrived at the tell-all, Devin said she was looking forward to being able to stick up for herself since she was "very quiet" all throughout the season. Meanwhile, Nick told cameras, "I'm prepared to defend myself from other people criticizing me. I don't listen to losers trying to come at me. I don't listen to them."

RELATED CONTENT: