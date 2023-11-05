Sophie and Rob's relationship took a dramatic turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, when Sophie caught Rob with compromising videos and abruptly moved out of his house. A heartbroken Sophie said she had given up her whole life in England to be with Rob, and didn't know what to do as she was now stuck in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé newcomers Sophie and Rob connected online and got engaged, and this season focuses on her journey of moving to the U.S. and giving up her privileged lifestyle to be with Rob. The two already butted heads about his house -- which has no inside bathroom -- and faced a crisis when Sophie said she didn't want to have kids and Rob did. The two were able to resolve the issue somewhat -- Sophie explained she was scared to give birth because of health issues not that she didn't want to have kids -- but shortly after, a big issue rocked the couple. Sophie already had trust issues with Rob because he cheated on her once before, and on Sunday's episode, she said she found "disgusting" videos of other women when she randomly checked his phone. Sophie called producers to say she moved out of Rob's home and rented her own place.

"I just wanted to get away from, like, Rob and his house and his dog and his whole life basically," she told a producer.

Sophie explained that she had a dream that Rob cheated on her online so the next day she checked his phone.

"And then I went on this one app and, like, basically he's been getting, like, disgusting videos from other women and, like, asking for just, like, news," she said. "And, like, the videos are disgusting."

Sophie said she packed up her things and asked Rob to drop her off but he tried to stop her. She threw her engagement ring at him. Shaky footage was then shown of the two fighting in a car. Rob emotionally told her, "I've been trying to be perfect. But I'm not perfect, man. I'm not. Like, I'm not perfect, but I'm definitely not trying to be with nobody else but you. I just want you. I want you in my life. I don't want nobody else."

Sophie told him his words mean nothing to her given the videos she saw and called him a liar.

"No wonder he never asked me for sexual videos," she told cameras. "He's getting them from, like, I don't know how many girls. It's just a lot. And I just, he's disgusting right now and I just don't want to be, like, anywhere near him."

Sophie noted that he had done this before and she absolutely considered it to be cheating. Sophie said if she was back in England she would have left Rob immediately but she had nowhere to go in the U.S. because she has no family or friends there. She didn't have a job or even a car to get places.

"And obviously if I don't marry him, I have to go home," she said. "So I've given up everything for nothing. I don't want to throw away my whole life that I've been trying to build, to be in L.A. with Rob, it's like, I have to give up that, I have to give up that dream. And he just gets to live the same life with no consequences. He doesn't have to leave. He just gets to do what he's doing."

Sophie broke down in tears.

"I don't have anyone out here, obviously, and it's just me and it's like, I just feel very trapped and very alone," she said. "And what he's done to me, it's like, I'm hurt, but at the same time it's like, I don't have anywhere to go and I don't really know what I'm supposed to do. And I just feel very ... it's a very lonely feeling and it's very difficult to process. And I'm just trying to, like, block the pain, but it is a bit difficult. ... It's like, it's not even that it's hurt me, it's that I don't, what am I supposed to do now?"

RELATED CONTENT: