'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Emily and Kobe Expecting Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorite couple Emily and Kobe are expecting their third child together, ET can exclusively reveal. Emily and Kobe, who met in China and eventually settled down in Kansas where Emily is from, are already parents to son Koban and daughter Scarlett.

In a quote to ET, Emily says she's due to give birth next year.

"Kobe and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family!" she happily shares. "Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug Mommy's belly every day. We have decided that baby #3's gender will be a surprise. We can't wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!"

In adorable pics, Koban kisses his mom's baby bump.

Kristy Meagher, Wildheart Photo

Kristy Meagher, Wildheart Photo

Kristy Meagher, Wildheart Photo

Emily and Kobe's journey hasn't been an easy one. The two met in China while she was working abroad and Kobe, who's from Cameroon, was working as an underwear model. What was initially a one-night stand turned into something more quickly, and he proposed in China. Four weeks into their engagement, she found out she was pregnant with Koban. Later, their pregnancy with Scarlett was completely unplanned and left them both in shock.

Still, the two stuck it our with one another and now also appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where they give their hilarious commentary on other couples in the franchise. Emily's dad, David -- another 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite -- also makes appearances on the spinoff from time to time.

ET recently spoke with the couple at the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 premiere in New York City, where they said they definitely wanted more kids.

"When we're out of my mom's house and my dad's house, we kept saying, like, once we move out, because, you know, he comes from 10 siblings, I come from five and so we do want, like, four or five I think would be good," Emily said.

Kobe added, "We want to have a big family and I used to, you know, grow up thinking I was going to beat my dad's record, but after seeing the reality of life I'm like, we're not beating my dad's record in the U.S. If it was in Africa, would of been a whole different, but in the U.S. raising kids, man, it's something else."

RELATED CONTENT: