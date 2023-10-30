Kalani and Asuelu decided to pull the plug on their marriage on the finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but left the couples retreat on a positive note, both willing to make a peaceful transition into being friends and co-parents. The big decision came after Kalani said she wanted a divorce, given that she had a new love interest named Dallas and that she couldn't forgive Asuelu for cheating on her multiple times during their relationship.

During the episode, Kalani said Dallas -- who actually flew to the couples retreat to see her though he was never shown on camera -- made her feel "wanted," which was something she hadn't felt in years. Asuelu was clearly sad but said he just wanted to put their two young sons first. Kalani noted that she would never keep their sons from him and that they would always be family.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make but there's just nothing more that can be done," Kalani reflected, breaking down in tears. "So it's hard because there's like the heart part of me and then the strong part of me that's like proud of myself for finally leaving."

Asuelu said he was trying to remain strong but felt like he was suffocating trying to process everything. Later, the two revealed to their fellow castmates during a group therapy session that they were getting a divorce. The castmates expressed concern for Asuelu, who was clearly taking the news hard. Big Ed especially got emotional, telling him that he too went through a tough divorce with a young child and that while it "sucks," eventually, "it will get better."

Later, during what was supposed to be their recommitment ceremony, the two committed to being better friends and good co-parents. Asuelu admitted he felt like it was the worst day of his life since they were finishing their relationship. Still, he said he was committed to being good co-parents and thanked Kalani for everything she's done and is still doing for him. He also apologized for all the things he's done to hurt her.

"I just hope that you forgive what I did," he told her. "And all the past that we have, I just want you to let it go and just make a new friendship. I just want us to love and respect each other and trust each other from here to the future."

Kalani said she did forgive him and wanted to move on and be friends. The two shared a hug as their castmates clapped.

"I think I'm just feeling everything right now," Kalani told cameras. "I'm feeling anger and sadness and relief and it's just a lot. I'm numb. I've numbed myself for years to be able to deal with everything he's done to me so even though it's the right thing, it's really hard to do. I just hope that my kids know that I did everything that I could, like, I really tried for years. But I know for my own sanity and for my health and for the health of my kids it needed to end."

Meanwhile, Asuelu was still struggling with Kalani's decision.

"Me and Kalani is over and I don't know what to do," he admitted to cameras. "Knowing that we need to move forward just friends, it really hurt me. It's like, stab in my body. She's my wife. She's the mother of my kids. But now, I lose it. I lose it. So it's just, I don't know how to process this."

