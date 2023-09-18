It turns out Kalani has been dealing with Asuelu's cheating since before they even got married. On Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani tearfully shared that Asuelu has cheated on her repeatedly for years.

Kalani and Asuelu are dealing with his latest infidelity which resulted in him giving her a hall pass, which she took. Since then, Kalani has admitted she has feelings for the other man and also has said she isn't sexually attracted to her husband anymore. During their latest therapy session, Kalani reiterated that even though Asuelu was now giving her his full attention which she had wanted for years, she now only felt friendship with him. During a Kama Sutra class, she said she felt like she was hanging out with a friend and was completely closed off sexually to him.

"I honestly just feel grossed out," she bluntly said. "I just think of his penis with somebody else so that just disgusts me and I don't want to do anything else. When I found out what happened, I just blocked out love to him because I'm afraid of being hurt."

Asuelu got emotional and said he felt like a bad person. He tearfully asked Kalani what it would take for her to forgive him. She said she felt confused because she never felt just friendship with him before.

"I feel like I've done a lot of bad things in our relationship and I really want to work on myself and I need to treat my wife better," Asuelu acknowledged.

Later, Kalani broke down talking to a producer and revealed Asuelu had actually been cheating on her with different women since even before she got pregnant with their first child. Kalani was a virgin before she met Asuelu in Samoa.

"Basically since the beginning of Asuelu and I's relationship, he's cheated the whole time -- so when we were dating, when I was pregnant, before he came here, like what three years into our marriage and then now so it's just been this pattern," she confessed. "So how do you forgive someone for something they keep doing?"

"I stayed with him because I was pregnant," she tearfully shared. "I did it because I thought we would be together forever. So feeling my feelings just die ... I just never wanted this to happen."

RELATED CONTENT: