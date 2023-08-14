Kalani and Asuelu definitely left it all on the table on the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple got shockingly candid about their marriage issues during a group therapy session with their fellow castmates, and Kalani revealed the jaw-dropping way she found out Asuelu was cheating on her with another woman while he was in Samoa.

90 Day Fiancé fans are very familiar with Kalani and Asuelu's relationship struggles over the past few years after meeting one another when Kalani visited Samoa. She brought Asuelu to the United States on a K-1 visa after she got pregnant, and they're now married and parents to two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy. But on Monday's premiere episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort -- which features 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships -- Kalani revealed Asuelu cheated on her, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their marriage issues.

Kalani said Asueli had gone to Samoa to visit his dad and was drinking and partying a lot. She said on one of the nights he went out he supposedly just kissed someone and she found out because he FaceTimed her and he asked her why his tongue was white. Kalani said it was a yeast infection, so he either kissed someone on the mouth or "kissed someone down there." Asuelu claimed it was just a mouth kiss but also disclosed someone had offered to go "give him a b**w job" and he accepted it.

While Kalani said she was ready to leave him, he then said she could have a "hall pass" to kiss someone, but he didn't actually expect her to. But Kalani did.

"You gave me a hall pass, I took it," she said unapologetically before breaking down in tears. "I was a virgin when I met him and I was almost 29 years old. So, I trusted him and I loved him and I literally gave him everything. So for him to just betray me and betray me, so for him to finally say, 'Betray me' -- OK, I will."

But Kalani not only took the hall pass to kiss another man, she ended up making a connection with him and she revealed to Asuelu in front of their fellow castmates and therapists that it escalated to her having sex with the other man. Asuelu was stunned as well as their fellow castmates, though they were clearly on Kalani's side.

"It's so painful because today I saw her still texting him, still talking to him, even though they broke up," Asuelu said of the other man. "She still has this relationship connection, but for me, I didn't talk to the people that I have, you know, doing all of this cheat."

Kalani explained to cameras that she met the other man through social media and didn't expect anything other than a date and a kiss but they made a real connection -- something that is missing in her marriage to Asuelu. She didn't know if she wanted to be with the other guy or stay with Asuelu. Back at their hotel room, Kalani didn't even want to sleep in the same bed as Asuelu and the two continued their painful conversation. Asuelu insisted he wanted to work things out and took the blame for everything, but Kalani said Asuelu never even apologized to her after he cheated on her and only cared now because there was another man who wanted to be with her. Asuelu bluntly asked her if she had better sex with the other man and while Kalani refused to outright say it, she implied it because she said the other man cared more about her needs.

"Your selfishness and how self-centered you are in your everyday life, like, 'Let me do this and let me do that and leave my wife to do everything,' you do that also sexually," she said. "So, everything revolves around you."

She got emotional again, bursting into tears.

"You have no f**king idea how I feel and how hurt I've been by everything you've done," she told him. "So what you feel is a little tiny f**king piece of what I felt."

"I didn't want to be with somebody else," she added. "I only wanted to be with you."

But when it comes to how she was currently feeling, she admitted, "I don't know what I want."

