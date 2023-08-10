Kalani and Asuelu have their work cut out for them if they want to save their marriage. In this exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani and Asuelu say they're dealing with the problem of "infidelity" in their marriage. Asuelu then breaks down in tears and basically acknowledges that he cheated on Kalani.

Kalani and Asuelu are one of the franchise's most well-known couples as their story has been featured on multiple seasons. The two met while she was vacationing in Samoa and she got pregnant, and he eventually moved to the U.S. to be with her and they now have two young sons -- Oliver and Kennedy. In the clip, 34-year-old Kalani and 27-year-old Asuelu talk to a group of therapists as well as their fellow castmates, and Kalani says they are struggling with issues of infidelity. As their castmates gasp, she goes on to say that they are trying to figure it out, especially for their kids.

Meanwhile, when it's Asuelu's turn to talk, he immediately gets emotional and sheds tears. He acknowledges he has a lot of things to work on.

"I know what I did is really bad," he admits. "And I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have."

90 Day: The Last Resort, which premieres Aug. 14 on TLC, features 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships. ET recently spoke to controversial cast member Angela, and she said the therapy that they all went through was "intense." She also said she felt the most heartbroken for Kalani out of the entire cast, which includes Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Molly and Kelly and her and Michael.

"I think this show is gonna knock everybody out the park, because this is the first time couples meet two weeks and live together on an island, not meet at the tell-all," she said. "I get chills thinking about it. I'm very excited -- even though some outcomes are bad, some are good, and mine, you just don't know 'till you see it."

