Ashley and Manuel tied the knot during Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé despite a major hurricane and Ashley having a meltdown before the ceremony. ET has never-before-seen photos of the couple and details from their special day.

Manuel moved from Ecuador to be with Ashley, who's a self-proclaimed witch. The two argued over how much money to send Manuel's family and also Manuel not believing in Ashley being a witch, noting that that means something evil in his culture. Still, the two were able to overcome their issues and got married in an intimate beach wedding in West Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding was intimate, with only 15 guests -- including the wedding party -- present.

"Both of us are water babies so we knew we wanted to get married by the beach," Ashley says about the wedding. "We also met while traveling and thought it would be fitting to also get married while traveling. I envisioned a beautiful beach wedding with the water behind us and this gorgeous setting. Of course, we ended up getting married in the rain in the middle of a storm instead."

"The process was a bit more stressful than I thought, I don't want to plan a wedding ever again if I'm being honest," she adds. "We did and got it done and it was a lot of fun. The reception went off perfectly. It was a cool dive bar and they made it so intimate and fun for us."

They had plenty of Spanish food at the wedding and wrote their own vows. Manuel designed their wedding cake.

"Manuel designed the cake, which was so adorable, he didn't ask for much when it came to wedding details, so this was the thing he wanted to own," Ashley shares. "The cake looks like a beach."

"The wedding day itself was very busy," she adds. "Lots of moving pieces and moving parts. It wasn't as calm as one would hope their wedding day would be. With the thought of, is it going to rain or is it not going to rain? Are we going to have to move the wedding indoors? Are we going to have to move the wedding completely? What's going to happen on the wedding day? There was some anxiety in the air, but we got it done and it was the most memorable day."

The couple got married on Sept. 8, 2022 and Ashley explains the significance.

"Our wedding day September 8, 2022, deduces down to a five number. Then the number five in numerology is about transition and adaptability and it's also about fun-loving energy," she shares. "I thought five would be a great number for us to start off our wedding with because we're both adapting to marriage life. Manuel is adapting to the United States. I'm adapting to sharing my home and we're both fun-loving energies. I believe that shows through the wedding too."

Ashley says they're both just happy to finally be married.

"It was a long time coming, the proposal was a long time ago, the visa process took a long time too, so we are just looking forward to spending our lives together," she says. "The next chapter is about us teaching and learning from each other more. We spent so many years apart and now we're together, so this next chapter is about us understanding what married life looks like and what each of us desire in a partner."

ET spoke with the couple at the season 10 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé in New York City and they talked about dabbling in "sex magic." Watch the video below for more.

