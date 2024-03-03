The 90 Day Fiancé family is expanding!

ET can exclusively share that Sam Wilson and Citra Herani -- whose love story was featured on season 10 of the TLC series -- are expecting their first child.

And it's a girl!

"I've always thought about having a boy and was convinced we were pregnant with a son, only to be delighted by the news of our daughter," Sam says. "I'm so ready to be a girl dad."

The pair shared the news alongside a photo taken in Indonesia of Citra showing off her baby bump in traditional Indonesian clothes. Paying homage to his wife's culture, Sam coordinates with her look by wearing a male variation of the red outfit. The pair sweetly make a hand heart over Citra's stomach.

Sam and Citra also shared the news on part 1 of Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All.

Fans were introduced to the couple during this season of the franchise. The pair's journey began after they met on a dating app and Citra traveled from her native Indonesia to Cameron, Missouri, to begin her life with her man.

Hendry Studio

Aside from the spicy food, the pair faced the obstacle of their different religious beliefs preventing them from potentially saying "I do." Before hitting the 90-day deadline, Sam was able to become a Muslim (after getting pushback from his parents) and past the test of faith with Citra's strict father and sisters.

Sam and Citra married officially during a traditional Muslim ceremony in front of his father, Citra's father and two sisters. The couple said their "I dos" again in front of more of Sam's relatives during a ceremony officiated by his brother.

After sealing the deal on their romance, there was one more thing the pair was left to face.

Amid their beautiful love story, they also had to work through the uncertainty of Sam's freedom. After being arrested on felony drug charges, Sam was offered diversion program. However, he missed the deadline to apply, and could possibly be facing time in jail.

All was well, as the pair appeared alongside each other during the tell-all special.

90 Day Fiancé Tell-All airs Sunday on TLC.

