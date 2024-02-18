'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Get Married

Gino and Jasmine have finally tied the knot! On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, one of the most tumultuous couples in 90 Day Fiancé history got married.

It's been a long journey for Gino and Jasmine, who connected online before she eventually moved from Panama to Michigan to be with him. Their major issues have included her being overly jealous of Gino and quickly losing her temper, him sharing intimate pictures she sent him with his ex, her not getting along with his family and more. Still, Sunday's episode featured the two overcoming all their obstacles and saying their I dos.

Jasmine was upset since her family couldn't attend the wedding, though she shared a heartfelt moment with her sister over the phone on her big day. While she at first didn't want Gino's family to attend the wedding, they did end up going and it brought them all closer.

"Gino deserves to see a happy bride," Jasmine told cameras. "He has worked so hard for our relationship. He has been nothing but supportive and unconditional in my life and I want him to feel that regardless of my situation and my sadness about my family, today is a happy day."

Meanwhile, Gino reflected on their many ups and downs.

"For as many times as we have fought and there have been some really bad fights, we always come to our senses and find a way to work it out because I think we truly love each other and that's how we've been able to make it to this point," he said.

Gino's uncle, Marco, walked Jasmine down the aisle and she was appreciative of the gesture and also that her family got to watch the ceremony virtually. Gino and Jasmine wrote their own vows, with both of them shedding tears. In a hilarious moment, Gino's family chanted "Gino! Gino!" after they were officially married.

"She looked stunning and gorgeous coming towards me, I was like, 'Wow,'" Gino marveled. "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Gino's family admitted they were skeptical of Jasmine at first but were now convinced she would fit right in. Jasmine in turn told them she felt loved and accepted, which was the best wedding gift she received. The couple also announced that they were going to try to have a baby together -- something that Gino has wanted for a very long time. Gino even took off his hat for one wedding photo, which he is notoriously sensitive about.

"Baby, you are the best thing that's ever happened to me and I love you so much, OK?" Jasmine told Gino.

