There's something missing on Jasmine and Gino's wedding day. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine is getting ready for her big day but breaks down in tears over missing her family back in Panama.

Jasmine and Gino have certainly had plenty of ups and downs during their 90 Day Fiancé journey, but she eventually moved to Michigan to be with Gino and it appears they're finally going to tie the knot. In the clip, Jasmine gets ready in a strapless pink dress and a white veil and says she wants to call her sister, Zuellen. When Zuellen tells her she looks beautiful, Jasmine breaks down.

"I miss you," she says through tears, noting that even if her sister can't be there, she's still her maid of honor.

"Today I feel like this wedding is incomplete because my other half, my family, is not here," she also tearfully tells cameras. "It's very sad."

Zuellen ends up making Jasmine laugh, noting that she can't cry or her eyes will get puffy and she needs to look good on her wedding day.

"You know that I love you lots," Zuellen tells her. "And even if I'm not there, I'm crying a river. I love you."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

ET spoke to Jasmine and Gino in September ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé, and they reacted to their castmates labeling their relationship the "most toxic" and viewers claiming she's abusive towards Gino.

"I understand where they're coming from and I've been very outspoken about, yes, our relationship is toxic and we are working hard on it," she said. "We know that we still have to make a lot of progress, but one thing is for certain, the love that we have for each other is genuine. I really care about him and I love him. He's the love of my life and I'm quite sure he love me too."

While both Jasmine and Gino acknowledged the toxicity in their love, when it comes to the claims of verbal abuse, Gino didn't agree.

"I think that is more like she has a lot of passion," Gino said. "She's very passionate and she's really in love. I believe ... she's showing her love and her passion when it appears to be toxicity."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: