Jasmine isn't letting Gino's secret bachelor party go without yet another explosive fight. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine confronts Gino about him having a bachelor party without telling her, and the fight ends with Jasmine getting hysterical to the point where she throws her engagement ring at him. Gino, however, isn't backing down and tells her she "needs help."

During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine found out Gino had a bachelor party at a strip club before she arrived in Michigan when his sister told her about it without knowing she didn't actually know about the outing. In the clip, Jasmine cries and notes she always has to find out about things from other people instead of Gino telling her. She accuses him of lying to her all the time and getting an attitude when she confronts him about it. When she tells Gino she doesn't want to marry him anymore, he just shrugs his shoulders.

"That's up to you," he tells her. "I can't marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You're way overreacting. You're way out of control and I think you need some help, is what I think."

When Jasmine says she needs a ticket back to Panama, he agrees.

"You are way overreacting about a stupid bachelor party, a once-in-a-lifetime bachelor party that you're getting this upset," he says. "You act like I cheated on you or something."

Jasmine replies that it feels like he did cheat on her.

"I'm tired of having to tell you that I'm sorry for the way that you make me feel," she cries, before throwing her engagement ring at him. "Take this s**t. I don't want it. Give it to someone else. I want to go back with my dog to Panama. I want to be with my kids, and people that love me. I know you don't want me. You make me angry. F**k you, Gino."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

ET spoke with Jasmine and Gino in September, and Gino said he didn't agree with some viewers who accused Jasmine of being verbally abusive toward him.

"I think that is more like she has a lot of passion," Gino said. "She's very passionate and she's really in love I believe, and she's showing her love and her passion when it appears to be toxicity."

But Jasmine wasn't making any excuses for her behavior.

"It has never been my intention to be abusive toward Gino," she told ET. "As much as I did appreciate you saying it's passion, I don't want you calling me passionate because I clearly see what the situation is -- my anger management issues. It's very hard for me to control my emotions at the moment, at the heat of the moment, and I always regret how I behave. I'm trying my best and it has never been my intention to hurt him either with my actions or my words."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: