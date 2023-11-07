Jasmine says she's going back to Panama after suspecting Gino has been cheating her. In this dramatic clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine finds lip gloss in Gino's car and her infamous temper goes from zero to 100 -- but this time, Gino is fighting back.

In the clip, Gino says he doesn't know whom the lip gloss belongs to but insists he has never cheated on Jasmine since they got together. Jasmine doesn't believe him and calls him a "disgusting person." She then gets hysterical and cries that she wants to go back home to Panama. Sill, Gino is clearly unmoved.

"You are so ridiculous -- it's sickening," he tells her. "Just sickening, can't believe it."

As Jasmine continues to hysterically cry and scream that she wants to go back to Panama and never see him again, Gino says that if she doesn't trust him, she can go back. He eventually pulls over and tells her he's getting an Uber for her and she needs to go to a hotel.

"Yeah, I don't want to be with you anymore," Jasmine agrees as she gathers her things in the car. "It's the best. You're dead, Gino. You're dead."

Jasmine tells cameras she wants to go home and that she can't breathe because she's crying so hard.

"I don't have my passport, I don't have anything," she cries. "I didn't bring any f**king money because I don't have money."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, MAX, and Discovery+.

ET spoke to the couple in September and they addressed claims that their relationship is toxic. Gino said he didn't agree with some fans' take that Jasmine is verbally abusive toward him.

"I think that is more like she has a lot of passion," Gino said. "She’s very passionate and she’s really in love. I believe, and she’s showing her love and her passion when it appears to be toxicity."

But Jasmine admitted her actions were wrong.

"It has never been my intention to be abusive toward Gino," she shared. "As much as I did appreciate you saying it's passion, I don’t want you calling me passionate because I clearly see what the situation is. My anger management issues. It's very hard for me to control my emotions at the moment, at the heat of the moment, and I always regret how I behave. I’m trying my best and it has never been my intention to hurt him either with my actions or my words."

Despite their issues, Gino insisted their love was the real deal.

"A lot of people in relationships have difficulties and so we do too," he said. "But if you watch us, you can see that we are truly in love with each other."

Jasmine also told ET that fans weren't prepared for "big slut Gino" this season. Watch the video below for more.

