Gino has some explaining to do. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Gino's sister, Michelle, informs Jasmine that Gino had a bachelor party at a strip club, which he never told her about. Not surprisingly, Jasmine is livid.

Jasmine has displayed some extreme jealousy when it comes to Gino in the past, for example not liking when he talked to female waitresses when they first started dating and exploding at him after finding lip gloss in his car. In the clip, Michelle says she and Jasmine should have a girls' night since Jasmine and Gino are around each other 24 hours a day. When Michelle suggests getting some other women together since Gino already had his bachelor party, Jasmine is clearly shocked and tells her that Gino said he wasn't going to have a bachelor party until she was around to plan it. Michelle says Gino actually had his bachelor party at a strip club the day before she arrived in Michigan. When Jasmine asks if a woman touched Gino, Michelle says she's "sure" he got touched given that it was a bachelor party.

"Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I'm too jealous," Jasmine tells cameras. "I have trust in issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right."

Jasmine tells Michelle that Gino is "in big trouble."

"Gino is keeping secrets from me, she notes. "I'm trying to keep it cool in front of Michelle, but all I want to do is go home and face Gino."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

ET spoke with Jasmine and Gino ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé, and Jasmine said viewers weren't ready for "big slut Gino." Watch the video below for more.

