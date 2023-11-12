Jasmine is finally in Michigan to be with Gino, but there's clearly some tension between her and his family. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine met Gino's family and they bluntly questioned her motives when it comes to marrying Gino. Not surprisingly, Jasmine didn't take it well and accused them of "attacking" her.

Jasmine already had reservations about Gino's family before meeting them, due to her claims that some of them had been rude to her. Although Gino's family greeted Jasmine warmly with hugs, Jasmine didn't believe it was genuine.

'I'm not shocked that they're being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey," she told cameras. "They're trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they're just waiting for the moment to attack."

Meanwhile, some of his family members spoke to cameras and questioned why Jasmine was with Gino, admitting he was "not the best looking guy" and didn't "have the most money." They were also concerned about the "provocative" pictures Jasmine posted on social media and wondered if she was "trying get other sugar daddies." Later, Gino had a side conversation with his brothers and confessed that he gave Jasmine $4,000 for a wedding dress and instead she used it to get butt implants. Obviously, that raised major concerns.

"You know, that's a big red flag," one of his brothers told him. "I think she's a great person, but I think you need to get her like, and I don't mean like, in line, you know, but she needs to like, she can't do that kind of stuff."

When they all sat down for drinks, Gino's family was offended when Jasmine said she didn't want to have a wedding celebration since her family from Panama couldn't be there. When they asked if she recognized all the things that Gino was doing for her like bringing her to the United States, she said that he should be grateful that she wanted to come since she was leaving everything behind in Panama. The conversation then got even more awkward when one of his family members asked her how she planned to "contribute and be a productive American." Jasmine replied that she'd been working since she was 16 years old and had two degrees, but with her visa, she was not allowed to work.

"They are attacking me," Jasmine told cameras. "Right now this is a personal attack. It doesn't matter what I do. I will never be good enough for Gino's family. And it is directly to the fact that I'm not American and they already put a label on me because of it."

Jasmine bluntly told his family she was not after Gino's money and said she was offended that some of them urged him to get a prenup. They replied that some of them signed prenups themselves and that it was to protect Gino from losing everything he's worked hard for his entire life. Jasmine didn't reply but sat stone-faced.

"I'm trying my best with Gino's family right now, but this is what I mean when I say that they don't like me no matter what I do," Jasmine told cameras. "It's almost like nothing about me is good enough for them. I don't know what it's going to take from me to convince them that I belong to the family."

ET recently spoke to Jasmine and Gino about season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé and Gino said Jasmine's relationship with his family has actually improved a lot since she moved to Michigan.

"She's met, you know, for instance my cousin Dana and Michelle and my brother and my uncle and now that they met her in person, they really, really like her a lot," he said. "Yeah, because her personality really shines and they've seen the kind of person that she is and they really like her a lot."

But Jasmine was much more reluctant.

"It's not that I see them now like family because I have always told Gino, I'm not going to be a hypocrite," she said. "It's going to take hard work because this is not like my family, I am their blood and they don't have any other option than loving me. You know, they can decide either to love me or not but I'm looking forward to having a good relationship with them. I came here with an open heart and of course that's what I want but, you know, they have to be nice to me if they want me to be nice. As in any relationship, the dynamic, you know, it needs to be respectful and I don't like people being too opinionated when it comes to my relationship, especially with Gino, and that is something that they are very overprotective of Gino. But they need to keep their corner and their space if they want to have a peaceful relationship with me, just saying."

