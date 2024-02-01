Gino and Jasmine are once again arguing over money. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine goes wedding dress shopping and the two disagree over how much money he's willing to pay for her dress.

Gino infamously gave Jasmine a $270 engagement ring when he proposed, though he eventually replaced it with a more expensive ring. In a previous episode, it was also revealed that Gino had already given Jasmine money for her wedding dress but she used it on butt implants instead. In the clip, Gino says his budget is $1,000 for Jasmine's wedding dress, which, not surprisingly, she isn't on board with.

"That doesn't even exist," Jasmine counters. "Not when it comes to wedding dresses."

When the women at the bridal shop tell them not to worry about that for now and to just "enjoy the day," Gino is nervous as he pops open a bottle of champagne.

"Ultimately, I'm going to have to pay for the dress so I have to ask the tough questions about how much these dresses cost," he tells cameras. "I hate to ask these questions but someone has to and I'm the bad guy today."

Meanwhile, Jasmine notes that although she's been married before, she's never had a wedding dress or reception.

"This is my last chance," she says. "Walking down the aisle I want to feel like a goddess and I want Gino to be speechless, like, 'Oh my god.' That's like the reaction I'm looking for."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

