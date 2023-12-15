Jasmine isn't changing her mind about disliking Gino's family. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine and Gino go on a Miami getaway and she tells him that she doesn't want his family at their upcoming wedding.

Jasmine and Gino's family finally met in person this season after she moved to Michigan from Panama to be with Gino. Previously, Jasmine already got off on the wrong foot with Gino's sister-in-law when she told Jasmine not to plan their wedding while they were on vacation and Jasmine took offense to that. Jasmine then said she felt "attacked" when Gino's family questioned her in person about how she planned to work in the U.S. and why she didn't want to sign a prenup. In the clip, Jasmine says she's loving Miami and notes that she could see them getting married there with her in a bikini. When Gino says that wouldn't work because then his family wouldn't be able to come, she tells him she's "uncomfortable" with them being there in the first place.

"That first meeting was very, very bad," she tells him of her first impression of his family. "It put so much tension on me. I was so stressed. And I didn't like Dana taking you to the strip club. And Tony, proposing the prenup. And your nephew telling me, 'You have to be grateful because Gino took you to America.'"

Gino defends his family, noting that it was a "one-time questioning," but Jasmine isn't buying it.

"The way you look at them is different because it's your family," she says. "How do you think I'm gonna feel, to have at my wedding the people that proposed to you to get a prenup? How do you think I'm gonna feel?"

Gino replies, "Oh, c'mon, give me a break, lady."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Gino and Jasmine ahead of this season, and Jasmine commented on where her relationship with Gino's family stands now. Watch the video below for more.

