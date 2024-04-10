Emily isn't shy about confronting Kobe's friends about their not-so-positive comments to Kobe about her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Emily shares a moment with Kobe's best friends in Cameroon, which quickly gets tense.

In the clip, Emily talks to Kobe's best friends after watching them all play a game of handball. Emily tells cameras she thinks it's important to get his friends to change their minds about her for Kobe's sake since they were his second family. Meanwhile, Kobe's friends tell her that it was hard for them when Kobe left to go to China -- where he and Emily met -- and then she brought him to America so they had to say goodbye again. Emily then bluntly tells them Kobe actually told her about their "concerns" about their relationship. Kobe's friends didn't deny it.

"Getting a white woman, we all know, maybe at times, they are bossy," his friend, Valery, tells her. "At times, they may be authoritative. That's not so nice."

Emily says that while that may be true, there's more to it.

"But we're also very family driven, very good housewives, very good mothers, very good wives," she counters. "So, we're all of that too."

But Kobe's friend, Aloysius, isn't quite on board.

"He tried to convince us on things like that, but, we don't really believe that because from the few examples we have seen around, it's not always like that," he says.

