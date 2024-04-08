Looks like 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim and Veronica's exes, Luisa and Jamal, have crossed a line. On part four of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special that aired Monday, an intimate conversation between Jamal and Luisa was recorded backstage, which heavily suggested the two slept together.

Luisa and Jamal have been united during the tell-all against their exes, and Tim and Jamal have butted heads all season, though Veronica and Jamal are no longer together. During Monday's episode, Luisa said she did like Tim but he always made excuses not to be with her. The cast also was in disbelief that Tim did not want to be intimate with Luisa. Luisa then said she and her friends thought Tim was gay -- bringing up a longstanding rumor that Tim has already denied multiple times.

"Maybe my friends are right," Luisa said. "He's not into me, and he's not into any woman. I really think that you are gay."

Tim once again denied he was gay.

"I don't give a f**k what people say to be honest," he said. "It doesn't bother me. They're gonna continue to say that for another five or 10 years, it's part of my life."

"People that love me and know me know the real me and know that I'm not gay," he continued. "And to sit there and say that you think that, then you don't know me."

When the cast said he might have low testosterone, Tim didn't disagree. Meanwhile, Luisa and Jamal flirted onstage, with Luisa telling Jamal she thought he was "hot." When he said he was nervous now and crossed his legs, Luisa took a jab at Tim.

"Don't act like Tim," she told Jamal as he uncrossed his legs.

Backstage, Luisa told Tim she was done with him and that he no longer wanted to talk to her. But Jamal was on much better terms with Veronica, telling her that he was still there for her. They also had a flirty exchange, holding hands briefly and her telling him to call her later.

While Veronica was hopeful about reconciling with Jamal even though she knew it wasn't the smartest thing to do, the rest of the cast suspected that Jamal and Luisa did in fact hook up the night before. Chantel said she saw the two out at the hotel restaurant. Cameras then captured a conversation between Luisa and Jamal in his dressing room. Jamal asked Luisa if she had a good time last night and she replied that she didn't remember much.

"Now I feel bad for Tim," she said.

Jamal replied, "F**k Tim," and said they could date if they wanted to and "ride off into the sunset." When Luisa said she remembered little things from last night, Jamal said, "We did that ... couple times." When Luisa implied she again didn't remember, Jamal said, "I remember, it was great. I remember some of it. You went right back to sleep. I left. ... I had a blast. Ten out of ten. We'll have to do it again."

Luisa laughed and said, "Oh my gosh. You are crazy."

When ET spoke to Tim in December, he addressed the rumors about his sexuality and said he was not gay.

"In today's times there's really no reason to lie about it," he said. "I mean, I clearly am very comfortable with my sexuality, and if I were into men I would be openly into men. I mean, there would be no reason to lie about it."

Tim said he wasn't bothered by the comments given that he's learned to like who he is.

"I'm 43 now, and I've talked to a lot of cast members, especially like their first season, you know, because it's an adjustment when you kind of get millions of people all of a sudden watching some of the most embarrassing and personal details of your life," he shared. "And some people deal with it much better than others, so I always say, like, I could have never done this when I was 25. I didn't have the self-confidence. It would have destroyed me."

