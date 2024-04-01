'90 Day: The Single Life' Tell-All: Tyray Gets His First Kiss on Air

Tyray hasn't been lucky in love on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but his luck turned around on part three of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special. Tyray was connected to the woman he's been talking to online, and with some egging on by the cast, he finally got his first kiss.

Tyray has been open about being a virgin at 35 years old, and also that he's never kissed a woman. On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tyray was heartbreakingly stood up on his first date by an acquaintance named Tiffany and his flirtations with two other women also didn't lead anywhere. After receiving some harsh advice from fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper -- who claims he's slept with 2,500 women -- that his giggling was a big turn-off for women, on Monday's episode, Tyray acknowledged that he was the problem when it came to why he couldn't get a girlfriend.

"And, you know, I have trust issues and I have issues in general," he said.

While he struck out with multiple women this season, he said he actually did connect with another woman while he was in New Orleans vacationing. They connected online after hitting it off but he didn't even know her name. He said he was drunk when she told him her name and that her name wasn't on her social media. But producers tracked down the woman, whose name is Shannon, and she appeared on the tell-all. Shannon and Tyray hugged and Shannon was a good sport about Tyray not remembering her name. Meanwhile, Tyray was shocked and once again, could not stop his nervous giggling. Shannon said she approached Tyray first and that it felt like she'd known him for a long time. She said they exchanged flirty messages but she was more forward than him. Tyray admitted he was scared to make a move but that he felt more confident now.

The cast hyped Tyray up, pressuring him to ask her on a date and giving him pointers.

"C'mon, Tyray, you got this," John told him. "She's right there, ready for the tiger."

Shannon said it didn't bother her that Tyray was a 35-year-old virgin and that what she found attractive in Tyray was that he has a good heart. Host Shaun Robinson then put them on the spot, telling Shannon that if she wanted to, she could be Tyray's first kiss. Shannon was game and agreed. The cast once again egged on Tyray.

"Why not right now?" Chantel said with a smile.

"Nobody's watching Tyray, nobody," Tim added.

After putting on some Chapstick, Tyray and Shannon shared a very G-rated kiss on the lips as the cast cheered.

Debbie exclaimed, "I'm so proud of Tyray and y'all look good together."

Tyray walked Shannon out with more cheering and encouragement from the cast. It did appear that Tyray and Shannon had a promising connection -- so much so that he missed the next segment of filming since he was still talking to her backstage.

