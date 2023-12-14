Sarper is getting called out on his jaw-dropping claim that he's slept with 2,500 women. In this exclusive clip from part three of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special, the cast asks him about his high number as well as his double standard when it comes to Shekinah.

Sarper said during an episode this season that he was able to sleep with 2,500 women because he used to work as a stripper. In the clip, host Shaun Robinson says they've done the math and that means that Sarper would have slept with a new woman every three and a half days since his 18th birthday for that number to be accurate.

"I'm not proud of that," Sarper says, though the cast doesn't believe him given his smirk.

The talk then turns to everyone else's number and Shekinah asks Sarper what he would do if she said her number. Sarper gets serious and tells her not to do that.

"Don't do it," he tells her. "Never do it."

The cast notes how one-sided their relationship was given that Sarper has no issue telling the world that he'd slept with 2,500 women. Shekinah says that since it's in the past she doesn't hold it against him, but she does call him out for having a bottle collection that's tied to his memories with different women.

"He has a memory with each bottle with a female, and he keeps all the bottles," Shekinah reveals as her castmates gasp.

Sarper claims he isn't keeping them as trophies, but he does insist that his number is correct even though some viewers are doubting him.

"I mean, let me tell you something, I'm a counting freak," he says. "I mean, Shekinah knows it, I count everything. I think I have an OCD about that."

The final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

