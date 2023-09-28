Sarper is showing off his exotic dancing skills for Shekinah. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper performs a steamy dance for Shekinah and claims it's the first time he's danced only for one woman.

Sarper hasn't been shy this season about his past working as an exotic dancer, claiming he's slept with around 2,500 women. Despite the jaw-dropping claim, he says Shekinah -- whom he met on a dating app while she was traveling in Turkey -- is now the only woman for him. Now that the two have reunited in Turkey, in this clip, Sarper puts on his construction worker costume and performs for Shekinah.

"When I was an exotic dancer, you feel powerful," he says. "You are the only man and all the girls are getting crazy for you, they are screaming, they want to touch you -- you feel great, you feel like a god, you know? But now I only for Shekinah."

Meanwhile, Shekinah says it's the first time she's seen his routine and calls it "interesting" -- but she's definitely into it.

"I can't help but melt a little," she says. "My boyfriend is dancing around the living room, dressed like a construction worker. He's so cute, he does the most unexpected things. He's just such a quirky, like, unique person. He's so sexy and it's hard to stay mad at him. I'm here for it."

Later, an out-of-breath Sarper says it's the first time he's done his dance "one to one." He claims he never got an erection when he was dancing with other women but he does have one when dancing for only Shekinah.

"You're always first," he tells her. "Just believe how I love you."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

