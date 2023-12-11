Yohan was completely unapologetic about his actions during his appearance on part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special that aired Monday on TLC. Yohan denied cheating on Daniele with multiple women online even though she said she had evidence, and told the cast that their opinions of him didn't matter to him whatsoever.

Yohan and Daniele fought intensely this season, mainly over money. Yohan was frustrated that he married an American woman but she didn't bring him to America or provide for him financially in the way he thought she was going to. At one point, he took money out of her account without telling her. Later, he dramatically moved out of the apartment they shared, and Daniele said shortly after that, she was contacted by a woman who said she had been engaged in a long-term affair with Yohan that had been going on since even before Daniele married Yohan. Daniele told cameras that after doing a little digging, she found multiple women Yohan had "inappropriate" relationships with.

During the tell-all, Daniele surprisingly revealed she saw Yohan just two weeks ago when they had dinner with his family, even though she previously said she wanted nothing to do with him anymore. She explained that she still cared for his mother and sisters, and Yohan said they had an agreement once they broke up that they didn't need to be enemies. As they played back intense footage of the two fighting this season, Daniele broke down in tears.

"Like, the majority of our life was really beautiful as long as I was funding it," she said. "So, to see like all of these sides of him, it's upsetting to me because he doesn't have to be, and he just cares so much about money that he will throw his life away for it. And so now he has nothing, he has nothing. He's living in his parents' house with nothing. So, like, he spent all this time worrying about money and he'll never have it. He'll never have it. And it makes me sad for him."

Yohan said that those who are "blessed" enough to get an American wife want to change their lifestyles. He also insisted that he did pay for some of their apartment that was out of his budget when his family didn't even have enough to eat at times. Daniele disputed that and said that the women in Yohan's family worked multiple jobs and were never lacking money for food. When Yohan claimed that Daniele made him leave his job as a fitness instructor at a hotel because she was jealous and told him that he could stay at home while she worked, she also said this wasn't true.

"There is no way in hell that this girl ever said, 'Don't worry, son, you can stay home and do nothing and I'll work to take care of you,'" she said. "No one who knows me would ever think that I would say something like that."

When it comes to the cheating, Daniele said Yohan just wanted cash from all the women he was involved with. She said that she estimated the amount of women Yohan was involved with to be 50-60, though she didn't know how many of them he had sex with.

"Don't ask me where [the money] is because the fact that he says that he paid for everything is straight comedy," she said. "Because I want to see receipts. Because I have receipts. Like, you're sitting there smiling like this is funny, like this is women -- woman after woman after woman -- while I was handing out gifts [to children in his town for Christmas]."

Yohan denied bringing other women to the apartment he and Daniele shared, though Daniele didn't believe him. 90 Day Fiancé alumni present at the tell-all were firmly on Daniele's side, with Tim calling Yohan a scammer and Andrei noting that he was a liar too. Armando spoke to Yohan one on one in Spanish, and said that while he had previously been on Yohan's side because he didn't agree with the way Daniele "emasculated" him and treated him, he now doubted his true intentions. He said that Daniele and Yohan's whole relationship for Yohan was based on what Daniele could give him and that since Yohan was always wanting something from Daniele, it did look like he used her.

Yohan was clearly angry at this point, and said he knew how bad of a partner Daniele was.

"So anyone who wants to give their opinion and do their own thing doesn't matter to me," he said. "They can say anything. Whoever said, 'Daniele, I give you my support,' can go to hell."

When Armando said the way he was acting proved to the group what type of person he was, Yohan retaliated.

"I don't give a f**k what the group of people here think," he said. "I don't give a f**k. I know what I am. You can go to hell."

