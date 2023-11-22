Daniele shares bombshell accusations against her now estranged husband, Yohan, in this exclusive clip from the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airing Monday. After Yohan dramatically moved out during last week's episode following their huge fights about money, Daniele said that a woman reached out to her on social media and said she had been carrying on a two-year affair with him, which had been going on since even before she married him.

In the clip, Daniele is packing up her things and she says it's her last day in the apartment they once shared. She says she no longer wants anything to do with Yohan after a woman reached out to her and said she has been in a relationship with Yohan for two years, since the month before Daniele and Yohan got married. She says the woman wanted to know if she and Yohan were really getting a divorce.

"She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex," she says.

"She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her," she continues. One of them was a picture of his d**ck on Christmas Eve while I was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood."

Daniele says she never thought that Yohan was capable of these actions.

"I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me," she says. "I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is."

The season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8/7c on TLC.

