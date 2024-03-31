Nicole isn't having it when it comes to Mahmoud's behavior since moving to Los Angeles from Egypt to give their marriage one final shot. Just one day after Mahmoud landed in America with a sour attitude, the two got into an epic fight on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when Mahmoud seemingly checked out another Muslim woman in front of Nicole.

Nicole is back in Los Angeles on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after her failed attempt to live in Egypt with Mahmoud. Nicole could not adapt to the more conservative culture in Egypt as well as Mahmoud and his family's strict Islam beliefs. Mahmoud reluctantly decided to move to America to save the marriage and immediately after landing, it was obvious he wasn't happy and was also experiencing culture shock. While Nicole blamed his grumpy attitude on him being tired from the flight, the next morning it continued. Mahmoud thought the donuts she bought were way too sweet and asked her how she could even eat them. They then went to Santa Monica to spend the day at the beach.

"I definitely took my country for granted when I moved to Egypt," Nicole told cameras. "I just love it. I love everything about it -- because anything goes here."

Meanwhile, Mahmoud was definitely not feeling the same. He didn't like all the bright and garish clothing and hats at the shops.

"It's the first day so it's hard on me," he told her.

Nicole said she understood that Mahmoud missed his family but she wanted him to be as excited as she was about their new life together.

"I'm just hoping that eventually he'll feel comfortable here," she hoped.

But their day at the Santa Monica Pier took an abrupt turn for the worse when Mahmoud looked at a woman wearing a hijab a little too long for Nicole's liking. She called him out on it but he denied it.

"You stopped dead in your tracks. ... I saw what happened," she told him as he protested. "You know what, like, if you want an Arab woman, you should go get one."

"I've been married to the man for so long, I know when he gets excited," Nicole also told cameras. "And my husband is stopping dead in his tracks to stare at this woman. It definitely triggered some insecurities. It made me feel like I'm not good enough, like, maybe I'm not Muslim enough for him."

Nicole wouldn't let the incident go even though Mahmoud insisted he did nothing wrong.

"After that little incident Mahmoud, I'm f**king putting your a** back on a f**king plane, and you go back to Egypt," she said. "I don't care. If you want to be a little womanizer you can go back to f**king Egypt."

Mahmoud looked at her in shock and said he was "done" and walked off. In a preview of the next episode, it appears Mahmoud left Nicole and took a Lyft. She's shown calling him and he tells her he's not coming back.

"I didn't leave everything to be with you and you say some s**t," he heatedly tells her as Nicole gets increasingly worried. "No. No."

Nicole told cameras, "I can't even imagine if this falls apart in one day."

