'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mahmoud Heatedly Walks Out After Argument With Gabe (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Gabe Accuses Mahmoud of ‘Suppressing' Nicole (E…
Inside King Charles' Coronation Concert: Katy Perry and Lionel R…
Prince Louis Pouts as Royal Family Waves to Crowd After Coronati…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
'The Voice': Niall Horan Imitates Blake Shelton as They Playfull…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry's Facial Expressions Steal the Spotlight During Kin…
Watch Kelly Clarkson Faceplant as Anne Hathaway Recognizes Her H…
Taylor Swift Returns to Stage for First Time Since News of Joe A…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Alone, Skips Royal Family Process…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating…
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla Greet the Crowd After Coron…
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Watch the Explosive Season …
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Ray Liotta Honored With a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk …
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Gabe is challenging Mahmoud over how he treats Nicole in this intense clip from part one of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special. In this exclusive clip, Gabe accuses Mahmoud of suppressing Nicole and forcing her to follow Islam and Mahmoud quickly loses his temper.
Mahmoud and Nicole have been arguing all season long over her trouble adapting to Islam and the more conservative culture in Egypt. For example, Nicole got anxiety over wearing a burkini at the pool and didn't want to wear a hijab. in this clip, Mahmoud insists that he isn't forcing anyone to do anything. When Gabe challenges him that he is, in fact, forcing Nicole to change the way she dresses, Mahmoud shuts down the questioning and says that it's between him and Nicole.
"It's not your business," he fires back.
Meanwhile, Nicole admits it feels "bad" for her to be told what to wear. When her fellow cast members ask her if she is going to force her child to follow Islam, she and Mahmoud say he will teach their future child to be Muslim but then the child can eventually choose. Nicole is clearly overwhelmed and notes she doesn't have a kid, so she doesn't know. Gabe, however, can't let it go.
"Bro, you literally force her to do everything," he tells Mahmoud. "You suppress her like behind closed doors, so don't even say you don't force her to do anything because you do. You sound like an idiot."
At this point, Mahmoud is irate and starts taking off his filming equipment.
"I'm done," he says, clearly upset.
"Shut up, a**hole," he also tells Gabe when Gabe remarks that anytime Mahmoud is challenged, he walks away.
Meanwhile, Nicole -- who is attempting to calm Mahmoud down -- bursts into tears.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's season finale and part one of the tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' First Look: Gino & Jasmine Return
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jen Breaks Up With Rishi as He Cries
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Returns to America, Cuts Off Oussama