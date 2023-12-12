Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Deals in December 2023: Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ipad
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 1:25 PM PST, December 12, 2023

The holiday has drawn close, but Amazon is brimming with the best Apple deals to buy right now.

It's that time of year again, Apple fans!

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, first ushered in by the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now with Amazon's Holiday Deals. The hottest Apple deals are now up for grabs and make the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffers. Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or gift a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks.

Amazon's Holiday deals are still live and include everything on your holiday wishlist, especially the hottest Apple products. With Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days. 

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available at Amazon. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

The Best Amazon Deals on MacBooks

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip

Get $100 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,599 $1,499

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Air

2023 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Air

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $1,049

8GB

Shop Now

$2,128 $2,098

16GB

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $750

With Coupon

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym. 

$249 $200

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $480

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple iPads

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $350

With Coupon

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)

This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.

$599 $500

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.

$609 $559

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $50 off today.

$799 $650

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$389 $330

With Coupon

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected. 

$429 $300

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Graphite Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist. 

$799 $679

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Apple iPad Deals at Amazon to Save on Holiday Gifts This Year

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals at Amazon to Save on Holiday Gifts This Year

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

Tech

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

Apple AirTags Are On Major Sale Right Now — Get 19% Off Ahead of Holiday Travel

Sales & Deals

Apple AirTags Are On Major Sale Right Now — Get 19% Off Ahead of Holiday Travel

Apple Released Their List of the Top Books for 2023 — And They Make Great Holiday Gifts

Best Lists

Apple Released Their List of the Top Books for 2023 — And They Make Great Holiday Gifts

The New Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to Record-Low Price With a $100 Discount

Sales & Deals

The New Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to Record-Low Price With a $100 Discount

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

Tech

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Walmart

Sales & Deals

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Walmart

Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to $80 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to $80 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Tags: