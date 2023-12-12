The holiday has drawn close, but Amazon is brimming with the best Apple deals to buy right now.
It's that time of year again, Apple fans!
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, first ushered in by the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now with Amazon's Holiday Deals. The hottest Apple deals are now up for grabs and make the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffers. Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or gift a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks.
Amazon's Holiday deals are still live and include everything on your holiday wishlist, especially the hottest Apple products. With Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.
To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available at Amazon. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
The Best Amazon Deals on MacBooks
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $100 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
2023 Apple MacBook Air
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple iPads
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $50 off today.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Graphite Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: