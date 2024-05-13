Spruce up your living room for less at Albany Park's big sale.
Memorial Day weekend is known for furniture sales, but there's no need to wait until then to spruce up your space with Albany Park. The furniture company already has its Memorial Day Sale on now.
Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand also has small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces.
Albany Park's pieces have a lifetime warranty and are now up to 35% off during the brand's Memorial Day Sale.
Shop The Albany Park Memorial Day Sale
Below, shop some highlights from the site-wide Albany Park Memorial Day Sale, even ahead of May 27. Don't miss this chance to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more styles. There are even pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on that are currently price-reduced. Just be sure to shop the sofas and armchairs ahead now before this sale ends June 5.
Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.
Lido Sofa
This small-space-friendly sofa has a modern design and slim legs.
Barton Sofa
This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look.
Lido Armchair
This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé.
Park Swivel Armchair
This comfy and large armchair swivels so you can keep the conversation going.
Albany Armchair
This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options.
Kova Pit
The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa.
Park Armchair
This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces.
Albany Corner Sectional
This modern corner sectional comes in kid-friendly and pet-friendly fabric options.
Kova Grand Pit
If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up.
