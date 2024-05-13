Shop
Sales & Deals

The Albany Park Memorial Day 2024 Furniture Sale Is on Now: Save Big on Pit Sofas and More

albany park sale
Albany Park
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 4:28 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

Spruce up your living room for less at Albany Park's big sale.

Memorial Day weekend is known for furniture sales, but there's no need to wait until then to spruce up your space with Albany Park. The furniture company already has its Memorial Day Sale on now.

Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand also has small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces.

Albany Park's pieces have a lifetime warranty and are now up to 35% off during the brand's Memorial Day Sale. 

Shop The Albany Park Memorial Day Sale

Below, shop some highlights from the site-wide Albany Park Memorial Day Sale, even ahead of May 27. Don't miss this chance to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more styles. There are even pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on that are currently price-reduced. Just be sure to shop the sofas and armchairs ahead now before this sale ends June 5.

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
Albany Park

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.

$3,595 $2,599

Shop Now

Lido Sofa

Lido Sofa
Albany Park

Lido Sofa

This small-space-friendly sofa has a modern design and slim legs.

$1,509 $1,214

Shop Now

Barton Sofa

Barton Sofa
Albany Park

Barton Sofa

This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look.

$1,739 $1,469

Shop Now

Lido Armchair

Lido Armchair
Albany Park

Lido Armchair

This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé.

$1,049 $889

Shop Now

Park Swivel Armchair

Park Swivel Armchair
Albany Park

Park Swivel Armchair

This comfy and large armchair swivels so you can keep the conversation going.

$919 $644

Shop Now

Albany Armchair

Albany Armchair
Albany Park

Albany Armchair

This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options.

$749 $544

Shop Now

Kova Pit

Kova Pit
Albany Park

Kova Pit

The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa. 

$4,294 $3,094

Shop Now

Park Armchair

Park Armchair
Albany Park

Park Armchair

This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces.

$789 $549

Shop Now

Albany Corner Sectional

Albany Corner Sectional
Albany Park

Albany Corner Sectional

This modern corner sectional comes in kid-friendly and pet-friendly fabric options.

$2,029 $1,519

Shop Now

Kova Grand Pit

Kova Grand Pit
Albany Park

Kova Grand Pit

If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up.

$5,592 $3,994

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Cycle into Summer With the Best Peloton Deals — Up to $395 Off

Sales & Deals

Cycle into Summer With the Best Peloton Deals — Up to $395 Off

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to $500 on a Cooling Purple Mattress at This Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to $500 on a Cooling Purple Mattress at This Memorial Day Sale

The Best Tech and Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Tech and Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Memorial Day

You Can Already Shop Burrow's Memorial Day 2024 Sale

Sales & Deals

You Can Already Shop Burrow's Memorial Day 2024 Sale

The Best Early Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Memorial Day Grill Deals at Walmart to Shop Now

Save Up to 50% on Pottery Barn's Best Outdoor Furniture for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Pottery Barn's Best Outdoor Furniture for Summer

 

Tags:

Latest News