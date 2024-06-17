The season of summer shopping has officially begun, and it's no secret that two of the biggest names in online retail are Walmart and Amazon. As we gear up for Prime Day 2024 in July, Walmart just beat Amazon to the punch by kicking off its Walmart+ Week sales event today.

Now through Sunday, June 23, Walmart+ members can take advantage of Walmart's best summer deals on everything from electronics and home goods to luxury beauty and more. Whether you're in need of new AirPods, sunscreen, or patio furniture for summer, this week's incredible savings are not to be missed.

For those who haven't joined Walmart+ yet, now is the perfect time to sign up. Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week.

Keep reading to learn everything about the big Walmart sales event along with the best Walmart+ Week deals you can snag now.

What is Walmart+ Week?

Walmart+ Week is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals just for Walmart+ members. The annual summer sale offers Black Friday-like pricing on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to luxury beauty and home decor.

Best Walmart+ Week Deals to Shop Now

Some of the best Walmart deals this week include savings on new TVs, outdoor furniture, grills, robot vacuums and so much more. Below, shop the 10 best Walmart deals to save on everyday essentials and some of the most coveted items on the market. We've also gathered even more can't-miss Walmart+ Week deals further below.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $89 Shop Now

When is Walmart+ Week 2024?

Walmart+ Week begins on Monday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 23, 2024. You'll want to act early to score some of the most coveted members-only deals that will drop throughout the event.

Walmart+ Membership Perks

Walmart is taking appreciation for its members to the next level this year. The focus of the sale is on discounted services that only Walmart+ members gain access to. That means there will be fantastic deals on gas, travel, express delivery and more. Check out some of the details below.

Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide. That saves you 20 cents per gallon.

Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel.

Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.

Experience three free months of Walmart+ InHome, delivering items into your home rather than the doorstep.

Get exclusive access to new and unique items for Walmart+ members only.

Walmart also teased a "mystery offer" that will be revealed on June 20, the last day of the weeklong sale.

How to become a Walmart+ member

In order to take advantage of Walmart+ Week, you'll need a Walmart+ membership. With an annual membership fee of just $98, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients, members have access to all the amazing savings. In addition to the usual perks, you'll get access to Walmart's special members-only event next week.

Becoming a Walmart+ member couldn't be easier. There's the option to start a free 30-day trial to shop the sale and see how you like it before committing to the annual fee.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Best Walmart Home Deals

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. $600 $188 Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $249 $159 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $279 Shop Now

