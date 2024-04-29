Drop everything, because Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year is here: the Aloversary Sale.

To celebrate the brand's anniversary, the entire Alo site is discounted to 30% off, and previously marked-down styles are now up to 70% off. Deals like this only come around once a year at Alo. To snag what you want, we advise you shop today, because the best items are selling out fast.

Shop the Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale

We love Alo for the brand's flattering fits, lasting quality and size-inclusive styles. The athleticwear brand's standard bottoms are tall-girl friendly and many come in 7/8 length versions for petite babes too. Celebs agree with our verdict as Alo has been seen on Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner and others.

We've found some new and bestselling styles that are still in stock in several sizes at the Aloversary Sale. Shop our top picks from the sale below, including matching sets, tenniscore looks and more. This sale ends on May 3, but don't wait until then.

Recovery Mode Sneaker Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker Meet the ideal neutral match for all your Alo outfits. Walk, dance, workout and run errands in this lightweight, vegan leather sneaker. Plus, catch this boost: This unisex sneaker gives you some height thanks to its chunky sole. $185 $129 Shop Now