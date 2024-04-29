Here's your best chance to try this celeb-loved brand (or stock up on favorites).
Drop everything, because Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year is here: the Aloversary Sale.
To celebrate the brand's anniversary, the entire Alo site is discounted to 30% off, and previously marked-down styles are now up to 70% off. Deals like this only come around once a year at Alo. To snag what you want, we advise you shop today, because the best items are selling out fast.
Shop the Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale
We love Alo for the brand's flattering fits, lasting quality and size-inclusive styles. The athleticwear brand's standard bottoms are tall-girl friendly and many come in 7/8 length versions for petite babes too. Celebs agree with our verdict as Alo has been seen on Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner and others.
We've found some new and bestselling styles that are still in stock in several sizes at the Aloversary Sale. Shop our top picks from the sale below, including matching sets, tenniscore looks and more. This sale ends on May 3, but don't wait until then.
High-Waist Airlift Legging
These leggings with a sheen, which have been seen on Kendall Jenner, are super soft and flattering.
Muse Hoodie and Sweatpant
This best-selling Alo set is worth the hype. It has a flattering yet uber-comfy fit.
Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
We love the super-flattering Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress. It has built-in shorts and a bra.
Alosoft Suns Out Onesie
Put together a cute outfit without the effort with this curve-hugging onesie that has a built-in bra.
High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant
These sweats have an on-trend baggy fit, so size down when in doubt.
Recovery Mode Sneaker
Meet the ideal neutral match for all your Alo outfits. Walk, dance, workout and run errands in this lightweight, vegan leather sneaker. Plus, catch this boost: This unisex sneaker gives you some height thanks to its chunky sole.
Airbrush Heart Throb Bra and Legging
Kylie Jenner has worn the now-sold-out black version of this adorable set with contrast stitching.
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Borrow from the boys in these oversized unisex sweats.
Ribbed Stardust Jacket
This sleek ribbed knit jacket has two zippers for a style as sexy as you want.
Alosoft Head Start Bra and Legging
This sexy set has subtle lingerie-inspired details.
Airlift 7/8 Decadent Bodysuit
This unique body suit is super cute on.
Explorer Fanny Pack
This fanny pack goes with your new Alo 'fits.
High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
Choose the size of your flare for a customized look with these zip-flare leggings. Find them in two colors.