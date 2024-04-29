Sales & Deals

Alo Yoga’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here — Shop Our Top Picks From the Aloversary Sale

Alo AIRBRUSH HEART THROB BRA
Alo
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:11 PM PDT, April 29, 2024

Here's your best chance to try this celeb-loved brand (or stock up on favorites).

Drop everything, because Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year is here: the Aloversary Sale.

To celebrate the brand's anniversary, the entire Alo site is discounted to 30% off, and previously marked-down styles are now up to 70% off. Deals like this only come around once a year at Alo. To snag what you want, we advise you shop today, because the best items are selling out fast. 

Shop the Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale

We love Alo for the brand's flattering fits, lasting quality and size-inclusive styles. The athleticwear brand's standard bottoms are tall-girl friendly and many come in 7/8 length versions for petite babes too. Celebs agree with our verdict as Alo has been seen on Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner and others.

We've found some new and bestselling styles that are still in stock in several sizes at the Aloversary Sale. Shop our top picks from the sale below, including matching sets, tenniscore looks and more. This sale ends on May 3, but don't wait until then.

High-Waist Airlift Legging

High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo

High-Waist Airlift Legging

These leggings with a sheen, which have been seen on Kendall Jenner, are super soft and flattering.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Muse Hoodie and Sweatpant

Muse Hoodie and Sweatpant
Alo

Muse Hoodie and Sweatpant

This best-selling Alo set is worth the hype. It has a flattering yet uber-comfy fit.

$108 $75

Muse Hoodie

Shop Now

$108 $75

muse Sweatpant

Shop Now

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
Alo

Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

We love the super-flattering Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress. It has built-in shorts and a bra.

$118 $82

Shop Now

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie
Alo

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

Put together a cute outfit without the effort with this curve-hugging onesie that has a built-in bra. 

$128 $89

Shop Now

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo

High-Waist Free Time Straight Leg Sweatpant

These sweats have an on-trend baggy fit, so size down when in doubt.

$128 $76

Shop Now

Recovery Mode Sneaker

Recovery Mode Sneaker
Alo

Recovery Mode Sneaker

Meet the ideal neutral match for all your Alo outfits. Walk, dance, workout and run errands in this lightweight, vegan leather sneaker. Plus, catch this boost: This unisex sneaker gives you some height thanks to its chunky sole.

$185 $129

Shop Now

Airbrush Heart Throb Bra and Legging

Airbrush Heart Throb Bra and Legging
Alo

Airbrush Heart Throb Bra and Legging

Kylie Jenner has worn the now-sold-out black version of this adorable set with contrast stitching.

$74 $51

Airbrush Heart Throb Bra

Shop Now

$118 $82

Airbrush Heart Throb High-Waisted Legging

Shop Now

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Borrow from the boys in these oversized unisex sweats.

$118 $82

Shop Now

Ribbed Stardust Jacket

Ribbed Stardust Jacket
Alo

Ribbed Stardust Jacket

This sleek ribbed knit jacket has two zippers for a style as sexy as you want.

$88 $61

Shop Now

Alosoft Head Start Bra and Legging

Alosoft Head Start Bra and Legging
Alo

Alosoft Head Start Bra and Legging

This sexy set has subtle lingerie-inspired details.

$68 $47

Shop Now

$118 $82

Alosoft High-Waisted Head Start Legging

Shop Now

Airlift 7/8 Decadent Bodysuit

Airlift 7/8 Decadent Bodysuit
Alo

Airlift 7/8 Decadent Bodysuit

This unique body suit is super cute on.

$148 $103

Shop Now

Explorer Fanny Pack

Explorer Fanny Pack
Alo

Explorer Fanny Pack

This fanny pack goes with your new Alo 'fits.

$74 $51

Shop Now

High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging

High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
Alo

High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging

Choose the size of your flare for a customized look with these zip-flare leggings. Find them in two colors.

$130 $55

Shop Now

