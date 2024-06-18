Enchant anyone you pass this summer with these delicate yet dreamy scents, from fruity fantasies to sweet gourmand fragrances.
Finding your perfect summer scent among the thousands of tempting fragrances on the market can be an exercise in frustration. There are so many types to choose from that it can make your head spin. From fruity florals to fresh aquatics, choosing a perfume that matches your body chemistry is important if you want to figure out your perfect scent profile. It can be time-consuming, but luckily, summer is the ideal time to refresh everything. You'll find it much easier if you have options laid out in front of you.
As the days get warmer and longer, a new citrusy, oceanic or tropical fragrance can instantly uplift you. Pair it with some upgraded sun care or hair products for a complete summer revamp, and you'll be feeling on top of your game.
Whether you prefer juicy citrus or light floral musks, there's a best-selling warm weather perfume for every preference. Some of our favorite options for the summer include invigorating scents like Dolce & Gabbana's L’Imperatrice with its light watermelon splash, Ellis Brooklyn''s Miami Nectar and its spicy pineapple notes, and the soothing comedown of Vacation's After Sun. It's time to welcome the new season with a signature summer scent that perfectly captures the vibe.
Check out our picks below, and be sure to keep an eye out for deals on perfume ahead of Prime Day.
Best Summer 2024 Fragrances for Women
Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice
This juicy pink fruity floral is like biting into a delicious watermelon with notes of kiwi, red currant and rhubarb with a heart of sensual musk, perfect for falling in love this season.
Jo Malone Frangipani Flower
This layerable floral scent is perfect for heading out on a date in the middle of summer with fresh lemon notes, hints of jasmine petals, and sandalwood with ylang-ylang for a bit of exoticism.
After Sun Eau de Toilette
Channel the scent of sunset as you turn in after a long day out in the sun with this relaxing blend of classic aloe vera, green tea, cardamon absolute, and pleasing green hue. You'll feel like you've just slathered cooling aloe on your warm skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria
This "happiness in a bottle" scent combines neroli oil, solar vanilla and soothing ylang-ylang for an uplifting scent you'll want to spritz day and night.
Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar
This warm and spicy concoction calls forth nights spent on the beach dining on fruits, with its combination of pink pineapple, coconut water and sweet amber. Who said you had to travel to Miami to feel the heat?
Clean Reserve Limited Edition Rain Eau de Parfum
This decadent aquatic calls forth the scent of a gentle summer rain, with notes of bergamot, vetiver and white flower that remind you of the garden around you.
Dime Beauty 7 Summers
This exciting blend of fruity pear, lavender blossom, vanilla, whipped cream and coconut smells like the perfect summer cocktail, with an undertone of musk and blonde woods.
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Green Stravaganza
This take on the popular Valentino fragrance is a fresher version of the original with elements of cooling mint, juicy mandarin and jasmine that gives it a more elegant note.
Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune
You've got good luck all around with this bourbon vanilla-centered fennel and Gentian flower scent that conjures up the magic of how summer nights can feel in certain situations.
Prada Paradoxe
This delicate musk is anything but a paradox, the way it melds gorgeous neroli, white amber and florals to create a multilayered scent that's perfect for any season, but spot-on in the summer heat.
Best Summer Fragrances for All
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.
Dossier Ambery Saffron
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
snif Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.
