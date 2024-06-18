Shop
10 Best Summer Perfumes to Spritz in the Sun: Jo Malone, Dolce & Gabbana and More

Sephora
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 4:06 PM PDT, June 18, 2024

Enchant anyone you pass this summer with these delicate yet dreamy scents, from fruity fantasies to sweet gourmand fragrances.

Finding your perfect summer scent among the thousands of tempting fragrances on the market can be an exercise in frustration. There are so many types to choose from that it can make your head spin. From fruity florals to fresh aquatics, choosing a perfume that matches your body chemistry is important if you want to figure out your perfect scent profile. It can be time-consuming, but luckily, summer is the ideal time to refresh everything. You'll find it much easier if you have options laid out in front of you. 

As the days get warmer and longer, a new citrusy, oceanic or tropical fragrance can instantly uplift you. Pair it with some upgraded sun care or hair products for a complete summer revamp, and you'll be feeling on top of your game. 

Whether you prefer juicy citrus or light floral musks, there's a best-selling warm weather perfume for every preference. Some of our favorite options for the summer include invigorating scents like Dolce & Gabbana's L’Imperatrice with its light watermelon splash, Ellis Brooklyn''s Miami Nectar and its spicy pineapple notes, and the soothing comedown of Vacation's After Sun. It's time to welcome the new season with a signature summer scent that perfectly captures the vibe.

Check out our picks below, and be sure to keep an eye out for deals on perfume ahead of Prime Day

Best Summer 2024 Fragrances for Women

Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice

Sephora

Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice

This juicy pink fruity floral is like biting into a delicious watermelon with notes of kiwi, red currant and rhubarb with a heart of sensual musk, perfect for falling in love this season. 

Jo Malone Frangipani Flower

Sephora

Jo Malone Frangipani Flower

This layerable floral scent is perfect for heading out on a date in the middle of summer with fresh lemon notes, hints of jasmine petals, and sandalwood with ylang-ylang for a bit of exoticism. 

After Sun Eau de Toilette

Amazon

After Sun Eau de Toilette

Channel the scent of sunset as you turn in after a long day out in the sun with this relaxing blend of classic aloe vera, green tea, cardamon absolute, and pleasing green hue. You'll feel like you've just slathered cooling aloe on your warm skin. 

Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria

This "happiness in a bottle" scent combines neroli oil, solar vanilla and soothing ylang-ylang for an uplifting scent you'll want to spritz day and night. 

Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar

Amazon

Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar

This warm and spicy concoction calls forth nights spent on the beach dining on fruits, with its combination of pink pineapple, coconut water and sweet amber. Who said you had to travel to Miami to feel the heat?

Clean Reserve Limited Edition Rain Eau de Parfum

Sephora

Clean Reserve Limited Edition Rain Eau de Parfum

This decadent aquatic calls forth the scent of a gentle summer rain, with notes of bergamot, vetiver and white flower that remind you of the garden around you. 

Dime Beauty 7 Summers

Amazon

Dime Beauty 7 Summers

This exciting blend of fruity pear, lavender blossom, vanilla, whipped cream and coconut smells like the perfect summer cocktail, with an undertone of musk and blonde woods. 

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Green Stravaganza

Amazon

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Green Stravaganza

This take on the popular Valentino fragrance is a fresher version of the original with elements of cooling mint, juicy mandarin and jasmine that gives it a more elegant note. 

Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune

Amazon

Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune

You've got good luck all around with this bourbon vanilla-centered fennel and Gentian flower scent that conjures up the magic of how summer nights can feel in certain situations. 

Prada Paradoxe

Sephora

Prada Paradoxe

This delicate musk is anything but a paradox, the way it melds gorgeous neroli, white amber and florals to create a multilayered scent that's perfect for any season, but spot-on in the summer heat. 

Best Summer Fragrances for All

Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum

Revolve

Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum

Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.

Dossier Ambery Saffron

Dossier

Dossier Ambery Saffron

Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.  

snif Golden Ticket

snif

snif Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.

Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom

Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.

Starting at $205

Shop Now

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.

Starting at $99

Shop Now

