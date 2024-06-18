Finding your perfect summer scent among the thousands of tempting fragrances on the market can be an exercise in frustration. There are so many types to choose from that it can make your head spin. From fruity florals to fresh aquatics, choosing a perfume that matches your body chemistry is important if you want to figure out your perfect scent profile. It can be time-consuming, but luckily, summer is the ideal time to refresh everything. You'll find it much easier if you have options laid out in front of you.

As the days get warmer and longer, a new citrusy, oceanic or tropical fragrance can instantly uplift you. Pair it with some upgraded sun care or hair products for a complete summer revamp, and you'll be feeling on top of your game.

Whether you prefer juicy citrus or light floral musks, there's a best-selling warm weather perfume for every preference. Some of our favorite options for the summer include invigorating scents like Dolce & Gabbana's L’Imperatrice with its light watermelon splash, Ellis Brooklyn''s Miami Nectar and its spicy pineapple notes, and the soothing comedown of Vacation's After Sun. It's time to welcome the new season with a signature summer scent that perfectly captures the vibe.

Check out our picks below, and be sure to keep an eye out for deals on perfume ahead of Prime Day.

Best Summer 2024 Fragrances for Women

Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice Sephora Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice This juicy pink fruity floral is like biting into a delicious watermelon with notes of kiwi, red currant and rhubarb with a heart of sensual musk, perfect for falling in love this season. 95 Shop Now

Jo Malone Frangipani Flower Sephora Jo Malone Frangipani Flower This layerable floral scent is perfect for heading out on a date in the middle of summer with fresh lemon notes, hints of jasmine petals, and sandalwood with ylang-ylang for a bit of exoticism. 85 Shop Now

After Sun Eau de Toilette Amazon After Sun Eau de Toilette Channel the scent of sunset as you turn in after a long day out in the sun with this relaxing blend of classic aloe vera, green tea, cardamon absolute, and pleasing green hue. You'll feel like you've just slathered cooling aloe on your warm skin. 60 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Joyphoria This "happiness in a bottle" scent combines neroli oil, solar vanilla and soothing ylang-ylang for an uplifting scent you'll want to spritz day and night. $150 Shop Now

Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar Amazon Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar This warm and spicy concoction calls forth nights spent on the beach dining on fruits, with its combination of pink pineapple, coconut water and sweet amber. Who said you had to travel to Miami to feel the heat? $110 Shop Now

Dime Beauty 7 Summers Amazon Dime Beauty 7 Summers This exciting blend of fruity pear, lavender blossom, vanilla, whipped cream and coconut smells like the perfect summer cocktail, with an undertone of musk and blonde woods.

$52 Shop Now

Prada Paradoxe Sephora Prada Paradoxe This delicate musk is anything but a paradox, the way it melds gorgeous neroli, white amber and florals to create a multilayered scent that's perfect for any season, but spot-on in the summer heat. $165 Shop Now

Best Summer Fragrances for All

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket snif snif Golden Ticket Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

