Sales & Deals

All-Clad Day 2024: Now Is Your Chance To Save Big on All-Clad Cookware, Plus Score a Free Gift With Purchase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Carolin Lehmann and Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:55 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

There's no need to wait until Memorial Day weekend to save on top-tier cookware and bakeware.

Upgrading your home chef game takes stocking the right cookware, which can be an expensive endeavor. Luckily, your chance to level up as you prepare for summer hosting is now, because All-Clad Day is here, offering great prices on All-Clad cookware.

While it's technically called All-Clad Day, you can actually save big for two days ahead of Memorial Day weekend. That means this sale is on through May 22.

Shop All-Clad Day

The Pennsylvania brand's sale includes pots, pans, utensil sets and more. All-Clad is known for its stainless steel cookware that is bonded with aluminum. These pots and pans cook evenly, are easy to clean and nearly impossible to tarnish, according to All-Clad.

In celebration of All-Clad Day, you can also get a free 7-inch Mini Oval Baker — a $40 value — with any purchase of $300 or more. The gift with purchase is automatically added to your cart, while supplies last.

Below, shop our selected sale highlights from All-Clad Day. But don't delay: You don't want the item on your wishlist to sell out. 

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mini Casserole with Lid

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mini Casserole with Lid

Serve side dishes from oven to table in this mini casserole.

$100 $70

Shop Now

D3 Everyday Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, 5 Piece Set

D3 Everyday Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, 5 Piece Set

This set comes with a 10.5-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid and a 6-quart stockpot with a lid.

$535 $300

Shop Now

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mother of All Pans with lid

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mother of All Pans with lid

This stainless steel option is the largest All-Clad pan.

$310 $150

Shop Now

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Saucier with Whisk

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Saucier with Whisk

Make delicious sauces in this saucier that comes with a whisk.

$120 $100

Shop Now

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Butter Warmer with pour lip, 0.5 quart

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Butter Warmer with pour lip, 0.5 quart

Chef it up with a dedicated butter warmer. This one has a flared rim that helps you pour without using utensils.

$80 $53

Shop Now

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, 1 quart Saucepan with lid and Solid Spoon, 3 Piece Set

D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, 1 quart Saucepan with lid and Solid Spoon, 3 Piece Set

This saucepan comes with a serving spoon.

$172 $70

Shop Now

Gourmet Accessories, Stainless Steel Oval Baker

Gourmet Accessories, Stainless Steel Oval Baker

Whip up gratins, meats, poultry and vegetables in this handy baker.

$100 $40

Shop Now

All-Clad Stainless Steel 12" Covered Fry Pan

All-Clad Stainless Steel 12" Covered Fry Pan

This fry pan heats up quickly, efficiently and consistently. A flat bottom and flared sides let you flip and toss food while also providing ample space to turn food with a spatula.

$240 $130

Shop Now

All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday 10-Piece Cookware Set

All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday 10-Piece Cookware Set

Get over 50% off this 10-piece pots and pans cookware set which is compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

$1,405 $650

Shop Now

All-Clad Stainless Steel 6-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad Stainless Steel 6-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad's stainless steel utensil set includes a ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, turner and fork for all of your cooking needs. 

$162 $100

Shop Now

All-Clad 10-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set

All-Clad 10-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set

All the components in this 10-piece set offer superb heat conductivity and distribution. Thanks to the copper core, you won't get "hot spots," so food cooks evenly. 

$1,930 $1,500

Shop Now

All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, Large Flared Roaster

All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, Large Flared Roaster

The D3 Stainless Steel Large Roaster is equipped with a built-in rack designed to drain excess fats, and it also comes with two turkey forks for effortless meat transfer.

$280 $250

Shop Now

All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Fry Pan

All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Fry Pan

This best-selling frying pan from All-Clad features two layers of stainless steel for maximum durability and fast heat distribution.

$240 $130

Shop Now

All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set

All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set

Crafted with an ergonomic design, these BBQ tools have a comfortable grip engineered not to slip. The stainless steel tools come in a perfectly sized storage box.

$165 $120

Shop Now

All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday, 7 Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set

All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday, 7 Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set

This cookware set showcases All-Clad's classic tri-ply design, featuring a responsive aluminum core bonded together with two layers of stainless steel.

$889 $500

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales. 

