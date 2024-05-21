There's no need to wait until Memorial Day weekend to save on top-tier cookware and bakeware.
Upgrading your home chef game takes stocking the right cookware, which can be an expensive endeavor. Luckily, your chance to level up as you prepare for summer hosting is now, because All-Clad Day is here, offering great prices on All-Clad cookware.
While it's technically called All-Clad Day, you can actually save big for two days ahead of Memorial Day weekend. That means this sale is on through May 22.
The Pennsylvania brand's sale includes pots, pans, utensil sets and more. All-Clad is known for its stainless steel cookware that is bonded with aluminum. These pots and pans cook evenly, are easy to clean and nearly impossible to tarnish, according to All-Clad.
In celebration of All-Clad Day, you can also get a free 7-inch Mini Oval Baker — a $40 value — with any purchase of $300 or more. The gift with purchase is automatically added to your cart, while supplies last.
Below, shop our selected sale highlights from All-Clad Day. But don't delay: You don't want the item on your wishlist to sell out.
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mini Casserole with Lid
Serve side dishes from oven to table in this mini casserole.
D3 Everyday Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, 5 Piece Set
This set comes with a 10.5-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid and a 6-quart stockpot with a lid.
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mother of All Pans with lid
This stainless steel option is the largest All-Clad pan.
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Saucier with Whisk
Make delicious sauces in this saucier that comes with a whisk.
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Butter Warmer with pour lip, 0.5 quart
Chef it up with a dedicated butter warmer. This one has a flared rim that helps you pour without using utensils.
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, 1 quart Saucepan with lid and Solid Spoon, 3 Piece Set
This saucepan comes with a serving spoon.
Gourmet Accessories, Stainless Steel Oval Baker
Whip up gratins, meats, poultry and vegetables in this handy baker.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 12" Covered Fry Pan
This fry pan heats up quickly, efficiently and consistently. A flat bottom and flared sides let you flip and toss food while also providing ample space to turn food with a spatula.
All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday 10-Piece Cookware Set
Get over 50% off this 10-piece pots and pans cookware set which is compatible with all cooktops, including induction.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
All-Clad's stainless steel utensil set includes a ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, turner and fork for all of your cooking needs.
All-Clad 10-Piece Copper Core Cookware Set
All the components in this 10-piece set offer superb heat conductivity and distribution. Thanks to the copper core, you won't get "hot spots," so food cooks evenly.
All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware, Large Flared Roaster
The D3 Stainless Steel Large Roaster is equipped with a built-in rack designed to drain excess fats, and it also comes with two turkey forks for effortless meat transfer.
All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Fry Pan
This best-selling frying pan from All-Clad features two layers of stainless steel for maximum durability and fast heat distribution.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set
Crafted with an ergonomic design, these BBQ tools have a comfortable grip engineered not to slip. The stainless steel tools come in a perfectly sized storage box.
All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday, 7 Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set
This cookware set showcases All-Clad's classic tri-ply design, featuring a responsive aluminum core bonded together with two layers of stainless steel.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: