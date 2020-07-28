Looking for new men's skincare products?

Whether you've got oily skin, dry skin, sensitive skin or combination skin, there is a great range of skincare products for men from cool, modern skincare brands you may haven't heard of before.

From a moisturizer to a cleanser, brands such as Disco, Lumin, Hims and more have the essentials you need to complete a skincare routine for healthy, great-looking skin.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best products for men's skin.

Face Cleanser Stick Disco Disco Face Cleanser Stick Disco This cleanser stick from clean skincare brand Disco is made with coconut oil, charcoal and phytic acid. Swipe the modern face wash across the forehead, cheeks, chin and nose, add water and lather up to remove dirt and oil from the pores at morning and night. The no-mess packaging makes it easy to pack for travel. $16 at Disco

Bro Mask Jaxon Lane Jaxon Lane Bro Mask Jaxon Lane Jaxon Lane makes sheet masks -- a Korean skincare staple -- for men. Each Bro Mask box comes with four single-use sheet face masks that multitask to hydrate, smoothen and clear up the skin. $28 at Jaxon Lane

Multi Purpose Moisturizer Supply Supply Multi Purpose Moisturizer Supply Made from plant-based, natural ingredients such as aloe and ginseng, this oil-free facial moisturizer from Supply is anti-aging, hydrating and repairing. $20 at Supply

Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Bravo Sierra Bravo Sierra Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Bravo Sierra Sunscreen is an essential step to protect the skin from the sun. The face sunscreen from Bravo Sierra is a lightweight lotion formula that doesn't feel greasy or sticky. It's vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and reef-friendly. $13.50 at Bravo Sierra

Dark Circle Defense Lumin Lumin Dark Circle Defense Lumin Say bye-bye to tired eyes and dark circles thanks to Lumin's Dark Circle Defense. This gel eye cream features niacinamide, lemon extract and caffeine to reduce puffiness, brighten and minimize fine lines. $23.20 at Lumin

Beard Oil- Hydrating Cedarwood Forest Oars + Alps Oars + Alps Beard Oil- Hydrating Cedarwood Forest Oars + Alps Don't forget about the beard! This Oars + Alps beard oil boasts a blend of alpine caribou moss, jojoba and argan oil that smooths the hair and hydrates the skin underneath. Plus, the cedar and amber scent is so fresh. $20 at Oars + Alps

Shave Butter Dollar Shave Club Dollar Shave Club Shave Butter Dollar Shave Club Make shaving a more enjoyable experience with Dollar Shave Club's Shave Butter. An alternative to the traditional shaving cream, the transparent, gentle formula preps the hair and skin for an easy, effortless glide as it helps soften the hair, reduce ingrown hairs and razor bumps. $8 at Dollar Shave Club

Lip Balm Maapilim Maapilim Lip Balm Maapilim An everyday essential, the Maapilim lip balm crafted from hydrating oils will keep the lips soft, moisturized and healthy. $9 at Maapilim

Anti-Aging Cream Hims Hims Anti-Aging Cream Hims If you're worried about wrinkles, consider adding the Hims Anti-Aging Cream to your skincare routine. This powerful prescription product contains key ingredient, tretinoin, which renews the skin's surface and helps increase collagen production. Start free visit at Hims

