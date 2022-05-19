Shopping

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

By Charlotte Lewis‍
With warmer temperatures on their way, it can only mean one thing: dress season is upon us (summer weddings here we come!). And we're ready to don a cute summer dress, our favorite one-and-done style. 

This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright colors and patterns of dresses for the summer 2022 season should make you smile.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.

Below, get ready for sunnier days and shop the best summer dresses.  

Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lush Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder maxi dress has a beautiful floral print. Put on your favorite strappy sandals to complete the look.

$59
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress

This Abercrombie mini dress with a built-in skort is the perfect dress for an active summer day. 

$70
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress

This soft and stretchy travel dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe. It's one of the comfiest thing to wear on a travel day. 

$59
O'Neill Miranda White Multi Geometric Print Midi Dress
O'Neill Miranda White Multi Geometric Print Midi Dress
Lulus
O'Neill Miranda White Multi Geometric Print Midi Dress

The epitome of a casual, flowy summer dress.

$60
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Find this cute summer dress at Urban Outfitters. A colorful slip dress perfect for warm weather.

$49
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie O-Ring Shirt Dress

This Abercrombie & Fitch O-Ring shirt dress is understatedly sexy.

$70$56
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress
lulus
Steady Black and White Striped Ribbed Strapless Midi Dress

Not quite a bodycon dress, this strapless number is just about the perfect summer dress. Wear it with a jean jacket on a spring day if you can't wait that long to try it out.  

$55
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Madison Sleeveless Maxi Dress
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Madison Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Madison Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This figure-flattering smocked frock is one of the cute spring dresses we can't wait to lounge in.

$39
Tunic V-Neck Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses
Amazon
Tunic V-Neck Dress

This dotted tunic dress is the perfect grab-and-go look for spring. And if yellow isn't your hue, don't worry — the dress is available in forty brilliant colors.

$30
Boho Button Up Split Floral Dress
Boho Button Up Split Floral Dress
Amazon
Boho Button Up Split Floral Dress

Dressed up or dressed down, this lightweight sundress has a relaxed silhouette, which means it pairs well with sneakers. 

$40$32
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation Greene Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Greene Linen Dress

Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort.

$218
BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
Amazon
BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress

A flowy dress perfect for any occasion for the spring and summer months ahead. You can style this mini dress with heels for a night out or with sneakers for a comfortable and casual look.

$50$31
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress

Spring and season 2 of Bridgerton hit just in time to remind us the nap dress made famous by our favorite Regency drama. 

$150
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress
Macy's
City Chic Trendy Plus Size Pretty Vine Dress

Enhance your curves this summer in this floral dress. Its hallow v-neckline trimmed with frills will having you feeling flirty and playful.

$89$53
Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress
Madewell Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress
Madewell
Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress

The sweet eyelets and ruffle sleeve make this the perfect dress for a summer day. 

$138$110
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress
Everlane
Everlane Smock Maxi Dress

You won't sacrifice comfort for style in this smocked midi-dress from Everlane. The rushed bodice fits your form while still being breathable, plus, it has bra-friendly straps and side pockets. 

$148$96
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress
Revolve
Superdown Beverly Cami Dress

Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green.

$68
lululemon Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper
Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper
lululemon
lululemon Stretch Rib Pocketed Romper

Spring isn't officially here until you've purchased your go-to romper, and we're in love with this relaxed fit style from lululemon -- it even has pockets!

$128
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters UO Samira Satin Slip Dress

Don't shy away from color this spring. Show your most colorful self with this slim fit slip dress in peony pink.

$79
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front
ASOS
ASOS Voile Mini Dress With Twist Front

Put some spring in your step with this fabulous floral print tiered dress with plunging neckline and side cutouts.

$80
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Amazon
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress

Bring vacation to you in this palm leaf printed mini dress. The plunge neckline silhouette is adjustable with tie waist, giving you your best silhouette with ease.

$37
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
Eloquii
Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout

Add a taste of spring to your wardrobe with this leafy green turtleneck dress from Eloquii. The thick material keeps you warm in all the right places, while the cut out and sleeveless cut make it light enough for a cool spring evening. 

$100
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People Piper Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Piper Midi Dress

Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your spring break trip to the beach and beyond.

$70
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Lulus
Lulus Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress

You'll look and feel as fresh as a spring daisy in this mustard wrap dress, also available in leafy green and bright white.

$59
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress
Free People
Free People All Day Long Midi T-Shirt Dress

This spring is all about bright colors in comfortable silhouettes, and this slouchy t-shirt dress from Free People encapsulates the vibe with it's soft knit, midi-length and pockets.

$50

 

