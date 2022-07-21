Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg teamed up with Summersalt to make a splash with a limited-edition swimsuit collection, and this collab is a necessity for your next beach getaway. The runway designer is using her fashion know-how to make your swimwear bolder and more glamorous. In other words: If you love vibrant and printed swimwear, you'll want to check out the Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Collection.

Let's face it: You never need a reason to upgrade your basic black bikini, but this limited-edition collection gives you an excuse anyway. The entire collection features various printed designs for the whole family (yes, the collab has swimwear for women, kids, toddlers and men). But our personal favorite part of the collection is the nectarine orchard print. Seriously, the yellow and blue colorway is a perfect match for summertime. (Citrus fruit is basically the unofficial mascot of the season anyway.)

Shop the Swimsuit Collection

High-end swimsuits might not be a term you've heard before, but the celeb-loved fashion designer made these Summersalt swimsuits runway-ready. Seriously, bow-shoulder embellishments and Art Nouveau-themed prints make this swimwear collection a work of art. All we have to say is that everyone's summertime goals should be to stay cool and look it too.

From one-shoulder swimsuits to tons of wrap designs, each swimsuit design has a unique detail that'll wow everyone at the beach. And if you're looking for a sign to step out of your swimwear comfort zone, you might want to try The Ruffle Backflip from the collection. Seriously, why don't more swimsuit designs have ruffles?

Did we mention that the DVF x Summersalt Collection has swimsuit options for taller women too? That's right: Select styles are available in long torso designs. So, even if you're taller, you can still celebrate the last several weeks of summer in a stylish floral-printed swimsuit. (Or maybe a palm-themed bikini is more your style.)

The Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Collection has 17 different swimsuit designs, including swimwear for the kids. But remember: this is a limited-edition line, and once it sells out it's gone forever—so you'll want to snag these must-haves before that happens!

The Ruffle Backflip Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip The highlights of this one-piece are the ruffles, a plunging back and a vibrant printed design. What more could you want from a swimsuit? $125 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Moore Launches First-Ever Swimwear Collection with Andie Swim

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Save an Extra 25% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack

Shop Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals for Summer

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer

Channel This Summer's Hottest Trend—Barbiecore—With These 15 Pieces