Summersalt and Diane von Furstenberg Just Launched The Perfect Swim Collection for Summer

By Wesley Horvath‍
Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Swimsuit Collection
Summersalt

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg teamed up with Summersalt to make a splash with a limited-edition swimsuit collection, and this collab is a necessity for your next beach getaway. The runway designer is using her fashion know-how to make your swimwear bolder and more glamorous. In other words: If you love vibrant and printed swimwear, you'll want to check out the Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Collection.

Let's face it: You never need a reason to upgrade your basic black bikini, but this limited-edition collection gives you an excuse anyway. The entire collection features various printed designs for the whole family (yes, the collab has swimwear for women, kids, toddlers and men). But our personal favorite part of the collection is the nectarine orchard print. Seriously, the yellow and blue colorway is a perfect match for summertime. (Citrus fruit is basically the unofficial mascot of the season anyway.)

Shop the Swimsuit Collection 

High-end swimsuits might not be a term you've heard before, but the celeb-loved fashion designer made these Summersalt swimsuits runway-ready. Seriously, bow-shoulder embellishments and Art Nouveau-themed prints make this swimwear collection a work of art. All we have to say is that everyone's summertime goals should be to stay cool and look it too.

From one-shoulder swimsuits to tons of wrap designs, each swimsuit design has a unique detail that'll wow everyone at the beach. And if you're looking for a sign to step out of your swimwear comfort zone, you might want to try The Ruffle Backflip from the collection. Seriously, why don't more swimsuit designs have ruffles?

Did we mention that the DVF x Summersalt Collection has swimsuit options for taller women too? That's right: Select styles are available in long torso designs. So, even if you're taller, you can still celebrate the last several weeks of summer in a stylish floral-printed swimsuit. (Or maybe a palm-themed bikini is more your style.)

The Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Collection has 17 different swimsuit designs, including swimwear for the kids. But remember: this is a limited-edition line, and once it sells out it's gone forever—so you'll want to snag these must-haves before that happens! 

The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip

The highlights of this one-piece are the ruffles, a plunging back and a vibrant printed design. What more could you want from a swimsuit?

$125
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top

An asymmetric design is always the right move for summer, especially when it comes to one-shoulder swimwear.

$65
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
Summersalt
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom

The high-rise and high-leg combo give you the ideal amount of coverage. And the comfortable design doesn't ride up while you're trying to enjoy your day at the beach.

$60
The Men's Swim Short
The Men's Swim Short
Summersalt
The Men's Swim Short

The elastic waistband and inner-mesh lining create a comfortable and function design you can wear all summer long.

$80
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

The leopard print and black colorway create the illusion of a two-piece swimsuit (even though this is a supportable one-piece suit).

$95
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

The bow-shoulder, asymmetrical back and Nouveau-inspired print makes this one-piece swimsuit one of a kind. Plus, it comes equipped with sewn-in cups for a little extra support.

$125
The Girls' Ruffle Rash Guard Tankini Set
The Girls' Ruffle Rash Guard Tankini Set
Summersalt
The Girls' Ruffle Rash Guard Tankini Set

Now, you and your little one can match this season. Thanks to the rash guard, your kids won't have to deal with diaper rash or sand rash when they're enjoying the sunshine.

$60
The Boy's Swim Short
The Boy's Swim Short
Summersalt
The Boy's Swim Short

It comes complete with an inner-mesh design that keeps a swim diaper in place.

$45
The Girl's Ruffle One Piece
The Girl's Ruffle One Piece
Summersalt
The Girl's Ruffle One Piece

Ruffles make your summer swimwear a bit more festive. 

$50
The Perfect Wrap Bikini Top
The Perfect Wrap Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap Bikini Top

The perfect wrap bikini top does exist! To be fair, this bikini does feature a faux wrap, but the design is still sinisterly stylish.

$65

