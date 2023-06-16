Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Doja Cat leads this week's releases with her new single, "Attention," offering fans a first glimpse at the singer's next album. Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Attention" – Doja Cat

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Magic Man (Carl Version)" – Dolly Parton feat Ann Wilson



Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Angel Pt. 2" – JVKE, JIMIN of BTS, Charlie Puth, Muni Long

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Something Real" – Dierks Bentley

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

See Ya – Wiz Khalifa

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"We Don't Fight Anymore" – Carly Pearce feat Chris Stapleton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"JOY (Unspeakable)" –Voices Of Fire feat Pharrell Williams

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Run It Up" – Coi Leray

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Whole Family" – Saucy Santana feat Flo Milli

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Vida Cotidiana" – JUANES

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Good Riddance Deluxe – Gracie Abrams

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Table For Two – Nat & Alex Wolff

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Tell Her" – Bruno Major

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Hardest Part" – Olivia Dean feat Leon Bridges

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Invítame A Un Café" -- Steve Aoki & Ángela Aguilar

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Westside Story" – DJ Snake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Don't Say Love" – Leigh-Anne

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Geekin" Remix – DDG feat NLE Choppa & BIA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love U For Fun" – NERIAH

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

The Outlaw Side of Me – Chris Janson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

who's loving you? – Ambré

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Dark Side Of The Moon" – OWENN

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Violence" – Forest Claudette

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Promise" – Laufey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

THE WORLD EP 2: OUTLAW – ATEEZ

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Messy" – Savana Santos

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Work Of Art – Asake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Ghost Of My Father" – Peter Cincotti

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Taka Taka" – 2DEEP feat KD One & 2livemafia

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"FEEL" – Riotron & DJ MK

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

