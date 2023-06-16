New Music Friday June 16: Doja Cat, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Doja Cat leads this week's releases with her new single, "Attention," offering fans a first glimpse at the singer's next album. Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Attention" – Doja Cat
"Magic Man (Carl Version)" – Dolly Parton feat Ann Wilson
"Angel Pt. 2" – JVKE, JIMIN of BTS, Charlie Puth, Muni Long
"Something Real" – Dierks Bentley
See Ya – Wiz Khalifa
"We Don't Fight Anymore" – Carly Pearce feat Chris Stapleton
"JOY (Unspeakable)" –Voices Of Fire feat Pharrell Williams
"Run It Up" – Coi Leray
"Whole Family" – Saucy Santana feat Flo Milli
"Vida Cotidiana" – JUANES
Good Riddance Deluxe – Gracie Abrams
Table For Two – Nat & Alex Wolff
"Tell Her" – Bruno Major
"The Hardest Part" – Olivia Dean feat Leon Bridges
"Invítame A Un Café" -- Steve Aoki & Ángela Aguilar
"Westside Story" – DJ Snake
"Don't Say Love" – Leigh-Anne
"I'm Geekin" Remix – DDG feat NLE Choppa & BIA
"Love U For Fun" – NERIAH
The Outlaw Side of Me – Chris Janson
who's loving you? – Ambré
"Dark Side Of The Moon" – OWENN
"Violence" – Forest Claudette
"Promise" – Laufey
THE WORLD EP 2: OUTLAW – ATEEZ
"Messy" – Savana Santos
Work Of Art – Asake
"Ghost Of My Father" – Peter Cincotti
"Taka Taka" – 2DEEP feat KD One & 2livemafia
"FEEL" – Riotron & DJ MK
