Things got quite hairy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when Doja Cat brought along one of the show-stopping costumes from her Coachella performance.

Toward the end of the interview, host Jimmy Fallon pulled out the ensemble resembling a full-body wig from behind his desk and proceeded to put it on over his clothes. Needing an assist, Doja leapt from her seat to lend a hand. The 28-year-old rapper hadn't accounted for her booty-baring wardrobe, adjusting her thong and covering her backside with her hands and saying to the audience, "Don't look at my a**!"

As Fallon shimmied his way into the Yeti-like outfit, the duo couldn't quite figure out which side was supposed to be the front or the back.

"I like that, that's creative," Doja encouraged Fallon at one point.

Doja Cat laughs as Jimmy Fallon tries on her Coachella costume on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Doja Cat covers her backside on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Then, she showed off some of her signature moves for Fallon to recreate while instrumentals played in the background.

The rapper also served as the night's musical guest, performing her song "Acknowledge Me" off her new deluxe album, Scarlet 2: CLAUDE.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1964 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rapper & singer Doja Cat during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1964 -- Pictured: Musical guest Doja Cat performs on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

See the episode highlights below.

Doja Cat's late night appearance comes on the heels of her epic Coachella gig, which made her the first female rapper to ever headline the festival.

Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

During her interview with Fallon, which marked her first time in the chair on the iconic program, Doja Cat opened up about how her musical journey began.

"I danced, so I wanted to make music I could dance to," she shared. "And I failed at that for maybe two years, and then I started to get good after a while."

With a self deprecating laugh, she added, "I know I didn't want, like, a job."

Today, the musician is hard at work as she gears up for the European leg of her Scarlet Tour this summer.

"Without spoiling it, I wanted it to be kind of modeled after hair, that's the theme," she said. "Hair is the theme so it's going to be a very hairy show."

