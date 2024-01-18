Doja Cat's older brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, is facing serious allegations of physical abuse as revealed in a temporary restraining order filed by the singer's mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, on Jan. 12 in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The documents obtained by ET paint a distressing picture of domestic violence within the family. According to the filing, Raman is accused of knocking out Doja’s teeth and inflicting cuts and bruises on her.

The documents further detail instances of verbal assault, describing Raman's behavior as "degrading and demeaning." The GRAMMY-winning singer, whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini, is said to have felt unsafe and traumatized due to her brother's actions. Additionally, the filing alleges that Raman stole and damaged some of Doja Cat's personal belongings.

Deborah, in the court documents, also claims that she has been a victim of physical abuse by her son on several occasions over the past year, with threats of violence against her life.

The most recent violent encounter between Deborah and Raman allegedly occurred in early January. While the documents state that Deborah has obtained temporary restraining orders against her son since 2017, they have since expired.

TMZ reports that a judge has granted Deborah's request for temporary court-ordered protection from Raman pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order. However, the same protection was not granted to Doja, as she would need to file her own restraining order request.

Representatives for the "Streets" singer and Raman have not yet responded to ET's request for comment. Meanwhile, Doja has been active on her social media platforms, seemingly unaffected by her mother's allegations against her brother.

On Instagram, the "Woman" rapper shared the Coachella 2024 lineup, where she is set to headline alongside Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and No Doubt. In a separate post, she posted a selfie wearing three pairs of sunglasses with the caption: ":)."

