New Music Friday April 5: Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Beyoncé tops this week's list, thanks to a remix of her hit song, "Texas Hold 'Em," which appears on her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Other artists included are Doja Cat, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, J. Cole and Kelsea Ballerini.
Apart from new releases, Taylor Swift made headlines on Friday after she released five exclusive playlists on Apple Music that explore the five stages of heartbreak.
The playlists include songs of her own catalog that fit each stage -- Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. Swift's playlists come ahead of the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is due out April 19.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up) Remix" – Beyoncé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Scarlet 2 CLAUDE – Doja Cat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Southern Accents" – Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" – Luke Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Locked Up – Sam Hunt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Might Delete Later – J. Cole
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Me Like You Mean It (Reimagined)"– Kelsea Ballerini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Club classics" – Charli XCX
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Femme Fatale" – G-Eazy feat Coi Leray & Kaliii
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Don't Wanna Wait" – David Guetta & OneRepublic
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
TORI. – Tori Kelly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Found Heaven – Conan Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eyes Closed" – Imagine Dragons
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Incredible" – Sia feat Labrinth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"my place" – Carly Pearce
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wanna Be" – GloRilla feat Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Oh My" – Ava Max
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Please Don't Fall In Love With Me" – Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Karma" – JoJo Siwa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"After Hours" – Kehlani
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dirt Road Date Night" – Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" – Orville Peck & Willie Nelson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Ohio Players – The Black Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Creatures in Heaven" – Glass Animals
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
minisode 3: TOMORROW – TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eat Pray Love" – Paul Russell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Fireworks & Rollerblades – Benson Boone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bad For Me – Chayce Beckham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Overtime" – Rainbow Kitten Surprise feat Kacey Musgraves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"To Hell with the Devil (RISE)" – for KING + COUNTRY feat Lecrae & Stryper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Siren" – RIIZE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In The Cards" – Jamie Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Another Shot" – Levi Hummon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
COWBOY SONGS – George Birge
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"This Is The Way" – Five Finger Death Punch feat DMX
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
