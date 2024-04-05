New Music Friday April 5: Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Beyoncé tops this week's list, thanks to a remix of her hit song, "Texas Hold 'Em," which appears on her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Other artists included are Doja Cat, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, J. Cole and Kelsea Ballerini.

Apart from new releases, Taylor Swift made headlines on Friday after she released five exclusive playlists on Apple Music that explore the five stages of heartbreak.

The playlists include songs of her own catalog that fit each stage -- Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. Swift's playlists come ahead of the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is due out April 19.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up) Remix" – Beyoncé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Scarlet 2 CLAUDE – Doja Cat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Southern Accents" – Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" – Luke Bryan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Locked Up – Sam Hunt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Me Like You Mean It (Reimagined)"– Kelsea Ballerini

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Club classics" – Charli XCX

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Femme Fatale" – G-Eazy feat Coi Leray & Kaliii

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Don't Wanna Wait" – David Guetta & OneRepublic

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

TORI. – Tori Kelly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Found Heaven – Conan Gray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Eyes Closed" – Imagine Dragons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Incredible" – Sia feat Labrinth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"my place" – Carly Pearce

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wanna Be" – GloRilla feat Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Oh My" – Ava Max

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Please Don't Fall In Love With Me" – Khalid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Karma" – JoJo Siwa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"After Hours" – Kehlani

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dirt Road Date Night" – Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" – Orville Peck & Willie Nelson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Ohio Players – The Black Keys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Creatures in Heaven" – Glass Animals

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

minisode 3: TOMORROW – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Eat Pray Love" – Paul Russell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fireworks & Rollerblades – Benson Boone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bad For Me – Chayce Beckham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Overtime" – Rainbow Kitten Surprise feat Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To Hell with the Devil (RISE)" – for KING + COUNTRY feat Lecrae & Stryper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Siren" – RIIZE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In The Cards" – Jamie Miller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Another Shot" – Levi Hummon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

COWBOY SONGS – George Birge

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"This Is The Way" – Five Finger Death Punch feat DMX

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT: