Beyoncé is giving her fans new gifts all the time, and this time is a surprise remix of "Texas Hold 'Em."

The songstress dropped a re-imagined new version of her chart-topping hit, titled "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)," which infuses some New Orleans bounce and new verses to her megahit single.

The new song drops just two days after Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which has been met with universal acclaim from critics and fans alike.

When "Texas Hold 'Em" first dropped in February, it was an instant hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100, and the Hot Country Songs chart. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 -- making it the first time Beyoncé has reached No. 1 on that chart since it was launched in September 2020.

Fans online welcomed the unexpected remix, and praised the songstress for her ability to deftly and flawlessly blend musical genres in unexpected and exciting ways.

Wednesday also saw the songstress launch a mysterious and almost cryptic new website, beencountry.com, which some have suggested may be her way of teasing her forthcoming tour announcement.

On Friday, Spotify announced that the GRAMMY-winning singer's eighth studio album was the music platform's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. It's also the first country album to hold the title.

Queen Bey's latest 27-track album was released on Friday after weeks of anticipation. According to the artist, despite the sound, the features and the classification across the industry, Cowboy Carter "isn't a country album, it's a Beyoncé album."

