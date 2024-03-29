Beyoncé is get some A-list love! After the singer released her eighth studio album on Friday, stars featured on Cowboy Carter took to social media to praise Queen Bey.

Miley Cyrus, who appears on the song "II MOST WANTED," shared a photo of the Cowboy Carter album cover alongside a caption lauding Beyoncé.

"I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," Cyrus wrote. "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her."

"Thank you Beyoncé. You're everything & more. Love you," she continued. "To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley."

Post Malone also expressed his gratitude for being included on the project. He performs alongside Beyoncé on "LEVII'S JEANS."

"Thank you @beyonce. Congrats," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "This album is beautiful."

Instagram / Post Malone

Dolly Parton is also involved in Cowboy Carter. She recorded an intro called "DOLLY P," which leads into Beyoncé's cover of her 1973 hit, "JOLENE."

"Wow, I just heard Jolene," Parton wrote on Instagram. "Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!"

Parton signed the message, "Love, Dolly P."

The country icon previously expressed her support for the cover, tweeting, "Listen to my original 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P."

Beyoncé's 6-year-old daughter, Rumi, is also featured on the album. Not included is Taylor Swift; despite some fans suggesting that the pop star sings backup vocals on "BODYGUARD," ET has learned that is not the case.

In an Instagram post ahead of the album's release, Beyoncé wrote that Cowboy Carter is "a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

"This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," she concluded. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

