Dolly Parton Speaks Out After Beyoncé Reveals She's Covering 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton is putting her stamp of approval on Beyoncé's new album, specifically her apparent "Jolene" cover.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Queen Bey shared a poster-style tracklist announcing all 27 song titles from her upcoming Cowboy Carter record, which appears to include a version of Parton's iconic single from 1973. In response, the "My Tennesse Mountain Home" singer, 78, encouraged her fans to check it out -- after hearing her version, of course.

"Listen to my original 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P," Parton wrote in a tweet Wednesday evening. She accompanied the message with a photo of Beyoncé's newly released tracklist poster alongside her own artwork for the original release of "Jolene."

Over on Instagram, the "I Will Always Love You" crooner also used her Instagram Story to share her fellow musician's announcement and attaching her own version of the song, which has been streamed on Spotify more than 600 million times.

Dolly Parton supports Beyoncé's upcoming 'Cowboy Carter' album in an Instagram Story promoting 'Jolene' - @DollyParton

In the comments of Queen Bey's post, which has amassed more than 1 million likes, thousands of fans have shared their excitement over the nearly 30 songs releasing on Friday, with many honing in on the reference to one of Parton's most notorious songs.

"Joleneeeeeeee I’m gonna cry!" commented one fan.

"The legends 🫢 Dolly P and Bey🥹 laaawwwwddddd," added another.

"This album is about to …baby she’s bout to cut Jolene UP😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨" wrote a third fan.

Alongside "Jolene," the official tracklist includes: "American Requiem," "Blackbird," "16 Carriages," Protector," "My Rose," "Smoke Hour," "Texas Hold 'Em," "Bodyguard," "Jolene," "Daughter," "Spaghetti," "Alligator Tears," "Smoke Hour II," "Just for Fun," "II Most Wanted," "Levii's Jeans," "Flamenco," "The Linda Martell Show," "YaYa," "Oh Louisiana," "Desert Eagle," "Riverdance," "II Hands II Heaven," "Tyrant," "Sweet Honey Buckin'," and "Amen."

Additionally, Parton is mentioned by name along with country music legends Willie Nelson and Linda Martell on the poster, however, it's unclear if this means they will be featured or sampled on the songs alongside Beyoncé.

Parton previously teased a potential "Jolene" cover when she spoke with Knox News in early March, saying, "Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

"I love her!" the country music icon added of Beyoncé. "She's a beautiful girl and a great singer. We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

Cowboy Carter releases on March 29.

