Taylor Swift is not a part of Cowboy Carter. While Swifties speculated that the singer provided background vocals on Beyoncé's song, "Bodyguard," ET has learned that is not the case.

Despite the lack of collaboration between the women, Swift and Beyoncé have made it a point to support each other as of late. In fact, they each attended the premiere of the other's concert film -- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé the following month.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility," Swift wrote on Instagram at the time. "She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Then, in an interview with Time, Swift added, "She's the most precious gem of a person -- warm and open and funny. And she's such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices."

Though Swift isn't a part of Cowboy Carter, plenty of other stars are. Beyoncé's eighth studio album includes appearances from Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus. Beyoncé's 6-year-old daughter, Rumi, is also featured on the album.

In an Instagram post ahead of the album's release, Beyoncé wrote that Cowboy Carter is "a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

"This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," she concluded. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

