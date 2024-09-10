Before we know it, the holiday season will be here. With the season's greetings comes holiday programming. Ahead of the festivities, Hallmark Channel is giving viewers a sneak peek into its iconic Countdown to Christmas.

One of the most anticipated films coming to Hallmark in December is Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story. We can't help but think this new flick is inspired by music artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief's tight-end Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance. Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, even makes an appearance in the film. Other festive films hitting the new holiday lineup include Santa Tell Me, The Christmas Quest, and Three Wiser Men and a Boy — a sequel to the hit movie Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Last year, Hallmark Channel released 31 new original films, and nine movies within Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas series and Hallmark Movies Now's Movies & Mistletoe series. While Hallmark hasn't spilled all the deets about this year's lineup, based on what we've seen so far — we know it will be a Christmas Countdown to remember.

The best part about the upcoming films is that you don't need to ask Santa for a cable package to enjoy Hallmark's offerings because they're available to watch on a variety of streaming services. Currently, the cable station is airing it's new Fall into Love romance movies and will transition to Christmas movies later in the season.

Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch all the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies online.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024 without cable

For $8 a month, you can watch the Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. As an added bonus, Peacock also allows viewers to watch new Hallmark movie premieres on demand for up to 72 hours after airdate.

You can also watch the Hallmark Channel on different live TV streaming services, including Philo, Frndly TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

Watch Hallmark on Frndly TV Hallmark Watch Hallmark on Frndly TV For only $7 per month, Frndly TV gives customers access to over 50 channels live and on-demand including Hallmark, Lifetime, A&E and Ion. The live stream service also has a free 7-day trial for new customers to try out the platform. Plans start at $7/month Watch on Frndly TV

Watch Hallmark on FuboTV Hallmark Watch Hallmark on FuboTV FuboTV allows subscribers to watch Hallmark movies live as they air or later using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. FuboTV's Pro Plan includes 190 channels. Right now, new customers can get $30 off their first month. $80/month $50/month For first month Watch on FuboTV

2024 Hallmark Countdown to Christmas First Look

