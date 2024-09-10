It's almost the most wonderful time of the year for heartfelt holiday rom-coms.
Before we know it, the holiday season will be here. With the season's greetings comes holiday programming. Ahead of the festivities, Hallmark Channel is giving viewers a sneak peek into its iconic Countdown to Christmas.
One of the most anticipated films coming to Hallmark in December is Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story. We can't help but think this new flick is inspired by music artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief's tight-end Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance. Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, even makes an appearance in the film. Other festive films hitting the new holiday lineup include Santa Tell Me, The Christmas Quest, and Three Wiser Men and a Boy — a sequel to the hit movie Three Wise Men and a Baby.
Last year, Hallmark Channel released 31 new original films, and nine movies within Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas series and Hallmark Movies Now's Movies & Mistletoe series. While Hallmark hasn't spilled all the deets about this year's lineup, based on what we've seen so far — we know it will be a Christmas Countdown to remember.
The best part about the upcoming films is that you don't need to ask Santa for a cable package to enjoy Hallmark's offerings because they're available to watch on a variety of streaming services. Currently, the cable station is airing it's new Fall into Love romance movies and will transition to Christmas movies later in the season.
Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch all the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies online.
How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024 without cable
For $8 a month, you can watch the Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. As an added bonus, Peacock also allows viewers to watch new Hallmark movie premieres on demand for up to 72 hours after airdate.
Watch Hallmark Channel on Peacock
With Peacock's Hallmark Hub, movies and series stream live as they air on the East Coast. New film releases are also available to watch for 30 days after the premiere date.
You can also watch the Hallmark Channel on different live TV streaming services, including Philo, Frndly TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.
Watch Hallmark on Philo
With Philo, users get access to more than 70 channels — including the Hallmark Channel — for only $28 per month.
Watch Hallmark on Frndly TV
For only $7 per month, Frndly TV gives customers access to over 50 channels live and on-demand including Hallmark, Lifetime, A&E and Ion. The live stream service also has a free 7-day trial for new customers to try out the platform.
Watch Hallmark on FuboTV
FuboTV allows subscribers to watch Hallmark movies live as they air or later using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. FuboTV's Pro Plan includes 190 channels. Right now, new customers can get $30 off their first month.
Watch Hallmark With Hulu + Live TV
Hulu's live television subscription gives customers over 95 channels, plus the libraries of titles from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV has a free three-day trial to see if you enjoy the service before committing to the $77 per month.
Watch Hallmark With Sling TV
Add Sling TV's Hallmark Channel to your plan for an extra $6 per month. Right now, Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans are both 50% off for the first month.
2024 Hallmark Countdown to Christmas First Look
