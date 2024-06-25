A new love story is heading for the Kansas City Chiefs -- and we're not talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, Hallmark Media and the Kansas City Chiefs announced they're teaming up on a new holiday movie set around the football field called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. In collaboration with Skydance Sports, Hallmark and the Kansas City Chief's upcoming TV project -- which is slated to begin production in July and air during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas -- will pay full homage to the Chiefs as it will only film in Kansas City, including on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, which has never been featured before in a Hallmark movie.

Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr. are set to star in the project with King playing Alana Higman, who is a finalist with her family in the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. Derrick (Hynes), who is the director of fan engagement, is tasked with evaluating the three finalists and sparks fly as he spends time with Alana. However, conflict strikes when a lucky vintage Chiefs winter hat belonging to her grandfather (Begley Jr.) goes missing. "Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary," the movie's synopsis reads.

"We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. "As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."

The movie will come just in time for the first anniversary of the team's most famous couple as of late -- Kelce and Swift -- who went public with their romance at a Chiefs game back in September 2023. The world-famous singer became a staple figure at the games, often attending last season with some of her celebrity friends as well as Kelce's family members.

Kelce recently recalled the first time she attended one of his games during an appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

"The first game she came to against the Bears... I was like... 'OK, so I could probably set you up with everything.' And she just walked right through the front door," he shared on the podcast. "There's no going down talking to security, making sure that she gets to her… She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody'... She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, 'Damn, she's in the madness, man. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that.' I was like, man, she really won me over with that one."

