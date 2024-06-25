The guy on the Chiefs has some hot takes when it comes to his favorite Taylor Swift tracks from a variety of eras!

In a new appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast with NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Travis Kelce, who has attended numerous shows around the world on Swift's Eras Tour, gushed about seeing his girlfriend of nearly a year perform live.

"The concerts are electric," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared. "She's having fun up there, so I can enjoy seeing her in her element killing it up there. I love the show. She's got bangers."

As for the "bangers" that Travis likes the most, the 34-year-old NFL star opened up about his history with Swift's music.

"I really started listening to Taylor's music when she came out with 1989," he shared, explaining, "I knew who she was before that. We're the same age, so through high school, I knew when her career started. But I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy."

Taylor Swift performs on stage at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis explained why his favorite song is off her 2014 album, 1989, the year they both were born.

"So I'm going to say 'Blank Space' because that was the first one. So I'm going to put that at number one," he said of his ranking. "I'll go number two, 'Cruel Summer.' 'Cruel Summer' is the one she opens with at her show and when she comes out and it's just f**king electric in the stadium, and she goes into an actual banger like that."

As for his third pick, Travis got coy, selecting a new song off her The Tortured Poets Department album.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Jo Hale/Redferns

"I'd say 'So High School.' It's got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess," he said, grinning.

"You make an appearance," one of the podcast co-hosts replied.

"I think so," Travis admitted, before reciting the lyrics, "You know how to ball. I know Aristotle."

Travis recently took his Swiftie fandom to the next level, joining his girlfriend on stage at Wembley Stadium on night three of her residency in London.

"Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen," a source told ET of his onstage cameo. "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The moment came during The Tortured Poets Department era as Swift transitions from a dress to a two-piece outfit thanks to her backup dancers. Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend of roughly a year onstage and stood by as two other dancers stripped her of her dress while he stood back and smiled.

The source told ET that while Travis' appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- he only had a few hours to get it together.

"Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role," said the source. "The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

