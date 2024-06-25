Travis Kelce Reveals the Moment He Started 'To Fall' for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up about his love story with Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a guest on the recent episode of Bussin' With the Boys podcast with NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan and shared what made him fall for the "End Game" singer.

In September 2023, Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears -- and it was this game that confirmed her romance with the NFL star.

An eyewitness at the sporting event told ET that Swift was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce [Travis and Jason Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce]."

Travis confirmed that take, noting that Swift refused extra security when she made her appearance.

"The first game she came to against the Bears. I was like, 'OK, I could probably set you up with everything.' And she just walked right through the front door," Travis shared on the podcast. "There's no going down talking to security, making sure she gets to her… She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.' She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, 'Damn, she's in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.' She really won me over with that one."

Mentioning Swift's support at the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis noted, "She's very self-aware… she understands situations like that. I think that's why I started to really fall for her. How genuine she is around friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention. She just keeps it so chill and so cool."

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Heights podcast co-host also talked about not shying away from the public eye.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything, you know? That's my girl. That's my lady," he said of the chart-topper. "So, it's like, I'm proud of that. I'm not sitting here trying to juggle, 'How am I going to keep this under wraps? You just don't want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to to comment knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

He admitted that the added attention from Swifties has, at times, been tough, but shared that he's taking every moment in stride.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on Dec. 10, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. - Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"I've had fun with just about every aspect," he said. "It's just, when you're at home, you want privacy. And you don't always get that."

Travis recently took things to the next level during his lady love's London stop during the European leg of her Eras Tour. After attending all three nights of the performances at Wembley Stadium, the athlete shocked fans on night three, carrying Swift on stage while wearing coat and tails and participating in a sweet sketch.

Taylor Swift is joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage at Wembley Stadium in London during her Eras Tour. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen," a source told ET. "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

Travis' on-stage cameo came during The Tortured Poets Department era as Swift transitioned from a dress to a two-piece outfit thanks to her backup dancers. Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend onstage and stood by as her two other dancers stripped her of her dress while he stood back and smiled.

Taylor Swift is joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage at Wembley Stadium in London during her Eras Tour. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The source told ET that while Travis' appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Swift's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- and he only had a few hours to get it together.

The source added, "Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

