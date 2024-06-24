Gigi Hadid just got Taylor Swift a very special piece of jewelry -- and it's no paper ring, but the real thing!

On Monday, Cece Jewellery revealed they had been commissioned to create a ring for the world-famous pop star. While they did not specify who was behind the thoughtful bauble, the supermodel alluded to as much when she commented on the Instagram post, " It's perfect☺️ thank u x."

So, what did the 29-year-old model have in store for her famous gal pal? According to photos of the finished piece, the ring features a photo of Swift's cat, Benjamin Button, on the top surface of the signet ring surrounded by a halo of pearls. On one side of the ring, Swift's signature number, 13, is featured on a flaming heart. On the other side, there's a matching flaming heart -- except with the number 87, a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, number on the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple went public with their romance in September 2023.

As a final accent, the letters TTPD -- an acronym for Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department -- are engraved on the inside of the band.

"What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift!!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥🇬🇧🐾," the brand's Instagram post read. "Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side. It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce's jersey number 87 on the other. This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It's been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon 🙌🏻 #taylorswift #cecejewellery #erastour #traviskelce#london #benjaminbutton #petportrait @taylorswift ♥️ Swipe to see a hidden engraving #ttpd 🎶."

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid appear on stage together during the 1989 World Tour in 2015. - Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

While the ring will be a nice reminder of her "guy on the Chiefs" when they are apart, Swift, 34, had him very close during her entire weekend of star-studded shows in London. The tight end, 34, was joined by his famous brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, on Friday and Saturday night, and even surprised fans by popping up on stage to be in the show on Sunday.

A source told ET, "Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen. Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

Added the source, "Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

Afterward, the "Anti-Hero" singer gave her man the ultimate public stamp of approval as she wrote on Instagram, " I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 ."

