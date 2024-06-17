Taylor Swift is one with Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs CEO was singing Swift's praises during a recent event, gushing over the "Fortnight" songstress' relationship with the team's tight end, Travis Kelce.

Clark Hunt appeared during an Athletes in Action event on Saturday in Ohio, where he was asked about Swift and her impact on the NFL organization.

"What an amazing storyline that was this past year," he said of the pop star's romance with Kelce, as captured by a Swiftie and shared on social media. "First of all, we’re so happy for Travis and Taylor, what a great couple. My family's been big fans of hers for a very long time, so it's now nice to have her as big fans of the Chiefs."

Hunt, 59, was asked directly about the financial impact Swift's presence has had for the Chiefs, but admitted it was "hard to quantify."

"I happened to be at the NFL headquarters the week after she showed up for our first game," he revealed. "I had never seen the marketing people in the league office that excited. They were giddy, they were jumping around. So I think that tells you."

Hunt also raved about Swift's virtual presence during the team's recent Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony on June 13. The 34-year-old pop star was all the way across the pond in Liverpool, England, during the event, but chimed in on an Instagram Live from Chariah Gordon, the partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Swift expressed her excitement through a series of enthusiastic, all-caps comments such as "YESSSSSS" and "CONGRATULATIONS," which fans shared on social media. She also congratulated Hardman on his contract extension with the team.

Hunt said on Saturday that Swift is "absolutely" a member of the Chiefs fandom.

"She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4 a.m. in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, 'we' -- so she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom," he relayed.

Kelce, 34, recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

On the May 1 episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce offered his heartfelt gratitude.

"I am so frickin' thankful," he said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion offered shout-outs to the Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach, team president Mark Donovan, coach Andy Reid and Hunt.

Saying he has loved "every single second" of his last 12 years in Kansas City, Travis added, "I'm gonna love the next two years playing here in Kansas City and we'll see what happens after that."

In the meantime, he's ready to get back to work for Chiefs Kingdom.

"I'm not a guy that sits out, I'm not a guy that holds out," he said. "I'm a guy that loves coming into the building and the Chiefs know that, so for them to, first of all, want to be able to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears I put into this thing for them, I'm extremely grateful and extremely thankful for everybody involved. I love Kansas City for it."

Amid their busy schedules, with Swift continuing her blockbuster Eras Tour through December, a source recently told ET how the couple is making their relationship work.

"Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long," the source said. "They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

The source added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

For more on Swift and Kelce, see the stories below.

